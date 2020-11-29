The Valorant First Strike Main Event is less than a week away.

Players and teams from all around the world will load into Valorant and take on the best of the best from their respective regions. Perhaps the region with the most eyes on it will be North America.

The qualifying events hosted by Nerd Street Gamers and UMG leading up to the Main Event were some of the most exciting competitive events of Valorant thus far. The First Strike Main Event is sure to deliver some memorable action. There are a handful of players who are certain to be at the forefront of that.

5 Valorant players to watch at NA First Strike main event

#5 - ShoT_UP

Image via Liquipedia VALORANT

Andrew "ShoT_UP" Orlowski is a Duelist player for the Immortals Valorant squad. During the UMG qualifier, Immortals made it to the Main Event but without ShoT_UP. He fell ill and was unable to complete the competition.

That is why he is on this list. ShoT_UP has to be itching to show off what he can do at the top level of Valorant competitive. There is no way he shows up to the First Strike Main Event and does not go above and beyond.

#4 - FNS

Image via Liquipedia VALORANT

As the in-game leader for Team Envy, Pujan "FNS" Mehta is just downright fun to watch. Knowing that the strategy going into and during a round come from him is fascinating. As a Cypher main, FNS is one of the most intelligent Valorant players around.

Watching him is like participating in a class on how to be a smart Valorant player. Team Envy qualified and outright won the Nerd Street Gamers event. FNS is looking to carry that momentum over to the Main Event.

#3 - Marved

Image via FaZe Clan

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen is a player for FaZe Clan. Typically an Omen player, he has at times played Reyna and Phoenix as well. The man is just plain fun to watch. There's no other way to put it.

The incredible plays, the thoughtful movements, and the overall tenacity is what makes Marved a player to keep an eye on. Seeing him snag multi-kills with wild flicks and pin point accuracy is quite something else.

#2 - Hiko

Image via Liquipedia VALORANT

Spencer "Hiko" Martin is a fan favorite player for 100 Thieves. The 100 Thieves Valorant team had not lived up to expectations for some time. That all changed with a place in the First Strike Main Event qualifier.

If Hiko performs to his standards, 100 Thieves could place very well during the Main Event. His typical Sova usage is a full on assault of information gathering and devastation with the Hunter's Fury.

#1 - Wardell

Image via Liquipedia VALORANT

Matthew "Wardell" Yu mains Jett on what some consider to be the best North American Valorant team. Team SoloMid is where Wardell plays. He is one of the most exciting players to watch.

As a Jett player, his role typically consists of using the Operator. The way he attacks and immediately finds safety due to Jett's abilities is astounding. Not to mention the crazy ways he utilizes the Bladestorm.

Wardell is so fun to watch. Anyone paying attention to the NA First Strike Main Event needs to watch Wardell do his thing.