5 video game franchises without a new entry in a while (and 5 that are getting a new game soon)

Video games come and go, with sequels and future installments often deciding the fate of an IP.

Some games often go on to become long-running franchises. Meanwhile, others cease to exist after a sequel (if they get one at all).

Here is a list of franchises that are so good that they need a current-gen successor and those that will be receiving a new entry after a brief hiatus.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Portal, Silent Hill and 3 other game franchises that could do with modern sequels

1) Banjo-Kazooie

Originating on the Nintendo 64, Rare's Banjo-Kazooie went on to become a smash hit on the console.

The series features the titular duo, Banjo the bear and Kazooie the Red-Crested Breegull. Together, they traverse colorful worlds in a 3D collectathon platformer adventure, usually to thwart the villainous witch Gruntilda's plans.

The franchise's popularity peaked with the sequel Banjo-Tooie (also on the Nintendo 64). However, its transition to Xbox after Microsoft's buyout of the developer was rough, with the latest entry being an Xbox 360 spin-off called Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts. Too bad it wasn't what fans wanted.

The series has since been dormant with no successor on the horizon.

2) Portal

Valve's iconic FPS puzzler had two installments, both of which were declared masterpieces at launch.

Both games feature the protagonist Chell being a guinea pig for the rogue AI, GLaDOS. The second entry placed special emphasis on new mechanics and expanded puzzles using the innovative Portal gun.

With Portal 2 released in 2012, Valve has shown no interest in returning to the critically acclaimed series. Having said that, their other neglected IP, Half-Life, saw a modern release in the form of Half-Life: Alyx. So there is some hope for Portal after all.

On a related note, both Portal titles were made available recently on the Nintendo Switch as part of the Portal Companion Collection.

3) Okami

A PlayStation 2 cult-classic action-adventure title, Okami was developed by Clover Studio.

The game allowed players to control the sun goddess Amaterasu (in wolf form). She wielded the powerful Celestial Brush technique to annihilate demons that threatened the peace of Nippon.

The beautiful "sumi-e" art style was the highlight of the game and so was the polished, Legend of Zelda-inspired gameplay design and hack & slash combat.

Okami received a sequel of sorts in 2010 called Okamiden (for the Nintendo DS). Unfortunately, it was an even bigger flop than its predecessor, and the series has since not seen the light of day besides ports of the PlayStation 3 remaster.

4) Silent Hill

Japanese developer Konami is renowned for many iconic IPs, and Silent Hill is one of their best works.

The survival horror series first emerged in the '90s on the first PlayStation and has been a massive hit, at least until Silent Hill 3.

The franchise was known for its tense atmosphere, creepy monster designs (particularly the iconic Pyramid Head), thrilling exploration, and gratuitous use of gore and violence.

With Silent Hill 2 considered the peak, future installments either missed the mark by being action-oriented (Silent Hill: Homecoming) or by trying their hand at the classic scare factor (Silent Hill: Shattered Memories).

Silent Hill 2 was set to receive a modern reboot in the form of Silent Hills, which was supposed to be directed by renowned game director Hideo Kojima and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. However, that dream was dashed after the publisher revealed the project was canceled.

5) inFAMOUS

inFAMOUS is one of the more underrated video game franchises in Sony's extensive catalog.

The open-world action series from Sucker Punch Productions has always had a niche following ever since its origins on the PlayStation 3. It has had several installments so far, with inFAMOUS 1, 2 and the standalone Festival of Blood expansion revolving around Cole MacGrath.

The PlayStation 4-exclusive inFAMOUS Second Son and the standalone entry inFAMOUS Last Light featured protagonist Delsin Rowe and Abigail Walker.

The franchise's power-fantasy gameplay, chaotic combat and interesting morality system made for some of the best experiences on PlayStation.

However, with the last entry being released in 2014, it doesn't seem like the series will be moving forward anytime soon.

Soul Hackers, Alan Wake and 3 other game franchises that are finally getting a new entry

1) Saints Row (Saints Row 2022)

Volition's Saints Row series managed to establish its identity over the years but seemed to go too far at the same time.

With Saints Row 2 considered the benchmark for all future sequels, the franchise lost its footing from Saints Row 4 onwards. A couple of mediocre side entries later, the future of the series was looking bleak. That was until publisher Deep Silver announced a reboot in the works, which is set to be released next month.

2) Soul Hackers (Soul Hackers 2)

The Megami Tensei series from publisher SEGA and developer Atlus has been around for decades and thus spawned a number of sub-series. From big names like Persona to more niche entries like Devil Survivor, there is something for all kinds of JRPG fans.

Soul Hackers is an entry that originated on the SEGA Saturn and received a Nintendo 3DS remaster in 2012. For the few people who played it, it was a traditional SMT experience with a cyberpunk twist.

However, given the lack of marketing towards the sub-series, fans were not expecting a sequel. That was until the surprise announcement of Soul Hackers 2. The brand new JRPG entry is coming next month and is the debut multiplatform release for a MegaTen title.

3) Bayonetta (Bayonetta 3)

The Bayonetta series is definitely PlatinumGames' most renowned work so far. After a modest opening on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, the future of the Umbra Witch was in jeopardy until Nintendo swooped in to save the day. Bayonetta 2 was thus released for the Nintendo Wii U in 2014.

While PlatinumGames was grateful for a publisher's interest in their DMC-inspired hack & slash series, many fans were dismayed at the exclusivity of the sequel.

Eight years later, and we have a third entry in the works yet again, thanks to the Big N. Bayonetta 3 will be an exclusive for the Nintendo Switch and is the most ambitious game the franchise has seen yet.

4) Alan Wake (Alan Wake 2)

Developed by Remedy Entertainment, 2010's survival horror third-person shooter, Alan Wake, was a rising star in the Xbox 360's library. The developer made a name for itself, thanks to the game's rich atmosphere, unique concept and engaging gameplay.

However, that was over 10 years ago. While Remedy Entertainment released several new games over the years, none had anything to do with Alan Wake.

Fortunately, fans' prayers were answered at the Game Awards 2021 with the reveal of Alan Wake 2, a brand-new modern entry that places an even greater emphasis on horror.

5) Baldur's Gate (Baldur's Gate 3)

Baldur's Gate 3 @baldursgate3



Absolute Frenzy heralds the arrival of the Barbarian, a brand-new UI, improvised weapons and much more. Join the adventure today!



baldursgate3.game It's time to unleash your wild side.Absolute Frenzy heralds the arrival of the Barbarian, a brand-new UI, improvised weapons and much more. Join the adventure today! It's time to unleash your wild side.Absolute Frenzy heralds the arrival of the Barbarian, a brand-new UI, improvised weapons and much more. Join the adventure today!baldursgate3.game https://t.co/7aKZpwsgTd

The Baldur's Gate series has always been held in high regard by RPG fans for its deep writing, expansive Dungeons & Dragons-based lore and complex RPG elements. However, Baldur's Gate II: Shadows of Amn was released 22 years ago. Fans spent two decades wishing for a successor.

There was no other RPG studio that could have met fans' demands other than Larian Studios. The Divinity: Original Sin developer is currently working on Baldur's Gate 3, which is set to be the biggest and most complex Dungeons and Dragons video game yet. It is based on the fifth edition ruleset of the tabletop RPG and will be turn-based, unlike its real-time-with-pause predecessors.

Given Divinity: Original Sin 2's universal acclaim, it is not a stretch to say that Baldur's Gate 3 is in safe hands.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far