5 video game sequels that completely changed the franchise

Video game sequels might feel like a cash grab for big gaming companies, but they bring much more to the table than just a different story about the characters.

While there are countless examples of video game sequels that leave the audience disappointed, there are a few exceptional video game sequels that breathe new life into the franchise.

Samus Aran (Image via Metroid Prime)

Sequels can be affected very differently depending on the game. Sometimes, the new game is like an expansion of its previous iteration. At other times, a sequel changes something so crucial about the game that the whole genre gets changed.

This allows the franchise to survive for decades, even when trends are constantly evolving and changing.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Here are 5 video game sequels that reinvent their entire franchise

1) Metal Gear Solid (1998)

After Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid came out and changed the franchise forever. Konami, the Japanese gaming company that made Metal Gear Solid, changed the game from 2D to 3D, making a huge difference.

Solid Snake looking through a scope (Image via Metal Gear Solid)

It gave this stealth game layers of realism and an environment that many other games couldn’t even think of during that time. Other than that, Metal Gear Solid introduced fully voiced characters that have emotional complexity in them, making them more human.

The game also introduced David Hayter as the iconic voice for Solid Snake.

2) Assassin’s Creed: Origins (2017)

Since 2007, Assassin’s Creed games have been all about gathering information, following targets, eavesdropping, parkour, and assassinating your target. Everything changed after Ubisoft brought heavy RPG mechanics into the game.

This game introduced a new combat system. Unlike the previous game where you would just counter your enemy's attack, this game brought dodging, blocking, light attacks, and heavy attacks.

Eagle Vision, which is like a sixth sense used to sense the environment, has also changed. In the game, the protagonist Bayek calls for an eagle to get a bird’s-eye view of the area, which lets Bayek see enemies and gather information.

Bayek of Siwa (Assassin's Creed: Origins)

The game also changed the linear style of gameplay that the previous Assassins’ Creed games had and brought a bigger open-world aspect with RPG.

3) Metroid Prime (2002)

The action-adventure sequel to Super Metroid from 1994, Metroid Prime was developed by Retro Studios for the Nintendo Gamecube and became an instant hit.

The game reinvented the series in many ways, bringing 3D graphics to the franchise and changing the perspective from a 2D side-scroller to a first-person shooter where you had to solve puzzles, pick up power ups, and fight space pirates.

Before this game, all the games in the Metroid franchise were developed by Nintendo and sold more than 1 million copies of the game. The game, however, sold over 2.8 million units and won the Game of the Year award. According to many critics and gamers, this game is still one of the greatest video games ever made.

4) Grand Theft Auto 3 (2001)

After Grand Theft Auto 3 or GTA 3, was released, it completely changed the genre of open-world games. Even though the game’s predecessors were successful, they couldn't match GTA 3. This game truly brought the real-world aspect to the open-world game.

This sequel laid the foundation for many open-world action games and set a standard for them. GTA: San Andreas, which was released 3 years after GTA 3, expanded what the prequel had brought before. This game also puts Rockstar Games on the map as a premier game developer.

5) Super Mario 64 (1996)

Mario inside the castle (Super Mario 64)

Super Mario 64 entirely changed Super Mario as a platformer and the genre of platformer games as well. The game reinvented the use of the analog stick in the Nintendo 64, which was used to change the camera angle in the game.

The camera is controlled by the Lakitu Bros., who follow Mario around on clouds. This is the first game ever to feature a free-floating camera.

Even Mario was redesigned as the development team had to bring a famous 2D character to 3D. Shigeru Miyamoto, who created top notch 2D levels for the original Super Mario Bros., really outdid himself in this game when he had to make a blueprint for a platformer game which was in 3D.

