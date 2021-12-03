GTA 3 revolutionized a series, but what hasn’t aged well?

GTA 3 is the game that made the GTA series become the cultural icon that fans know and love, but it hasn't aged as well as one would hope.

That's not to say that it's unplayable or anything like that. Fans who loved the game then can still enjoy it now. However, it's one of the main titles that modern fans don't like. The GTA Trilogy came out earlier this year, and the differences between the game and its successors are incredibly noticeable.

It's not uncommon to see some prefer the other two games (especially GTA San Andreas) over GTA 3. The main reason lies in how the two games have aged, with the latter option offering less for modern audiences to enjoy.

What about GTA 3 hasn't aged well?

It's vital to look at what GTA 3 did well before diving into what hasn't aged well. Here is a quick summary of what the game did excellently:

Establish the transition between 2D and 3D games in the GTA series

Offer an open world to explore

Audio

A simple story

Easy to follow (it's intuitive to play through)

Younger fans might not understand how important the first point is, but it's an example of something that GTA 3 did critically well. So much so that it is among the highest-rated games on Metacritic.

Also, the GTA Trilogy did fix some aspects of GTA 3. For example, the game looks much better (although it could use some improvements in certain areas). The above YouTube video is a bit lengthy, but it's an example of what some modern gamers dislike about the game.

Lack of modern features

Later games take have more durable vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the GTA Trilogy introduced some quality-of-life features into the game, it didn't fix every single flaw. GTA 3 Definitive Edition is still largely faithful to the original game, including the parts that didn't age well. For example:

Weak vehicle durability

Gangs become too annoying

Not much post-game content

No swimming

No quick travel

Can't bail out of moving vehicles

A silent protagonist with no choices to make

Money doesn't mean much

The game is a time capsule representing a different gaming era. Some of the previously mentioned flaws weren't even a big deal at the time. For example, weak vehicle durability and the inability to bail out of a moving vehicle looks bad compared to the next game in the series.

Most of GTA 3's flaws have been fixed in the later GTA games. It's also a mainline title, making it more prone to being noticed than a game like Liberty City Stories. Hence, its flaws stand out more.

Is GTA 3 fun to play today?

The GTA Trilogy's version fixes some issues, but it's nothing that players must try out (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players shouldn't automatically assume that GTA 3 is something they should skip. It still has its merits, especially if one is interested in the historical side of gameplay.

Recommending it in the modern era is a mixed bag. For example, some don't like how unfair the game can seem at times. For instance, after Salvatore Leone's death, the Leone Family NPCs can have shotguns. They'll decimate the player and their vehicle (unless it's bulletproof), which can seem frustrating at times.

Likewise, some missions are inherently frustrating for impatient players. GTA 3 severely lacks side content, which further exacerbates the aforementioned issue. Its lack of certain quality-of-life features also makes it feel inferior to modern games.

For its time, GTA 3 was a masterpiece. Now, it's a fine game, but one whose age is definitely noticeable today.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think GTA 3 aged well? Yes No 1 votes so far