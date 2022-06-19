5 video game sequels that ruined the franchise (and 5 that took the series to new heights)

The makers always go for a sequel whenever a title is a success. This is true across most forms of entertainment and in gaming as well. A popular game enjoyed by many only means that they would enjoy more of it. Players form an emotional bond with the characters and look forward to returning to that universe again.

Most successful games have an extensive backstory and a compelling premise that can be easily expanded upon as a sequel or even a prequel. The brand value created for the franchise makes it a better bet to invest in rather than come up with a completely new concept.

More often than not, many such sequels end up becoming cash-grabbing titles with little to no creative improvements. Developers are looking to make a quick buck by copy-paste the previous content with just enough changes to make it feel different. They aren't completely wrong in doing so. Why fix something that ain't broken, right?

A sequel done for profit can also have improvements and creative efforts which delight the fans further. The golden rule of business is that one should seek to make their product obsolete instead of someone else doing it. This is what keeps an organization on its toes and constantly innovating.

Sequels that dropped the ball on well-established titles

5) Duke Nukem Forever

Many considered one of the greatest shooters of all time, Duke Nukem was first released in 1991 to a fantastic reception that warranted two more titles in quick succession soon after that.

Though the quality of the subsequent games remained the same, if not lower, the developers were oblivious to the saturation of fans and continued re-peddling the same explosive action.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was Duke Nukem Forever, which was released in 2011 after more than a decade of being in production. The game still resembled a product from the late 90s and had failed to keep up with the industry's changing trends.

4) Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater is a perfect example of how a nostalgic series can spiral into a sour note once the publishers get too greedy. Activision had the opportunity to bid farewell to the iconic series and leave it where it belongs but instead decided to bring it back to life and reimagine it.

Plagued by various issues such as clunky controls, dated graphics, uninspired levels, and filled with game-breaking bugs, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5 was an absolute mess. The development was rushed, and it was released in an unfinished state. The day-one patch was larger than the entire contents of the disk, a huge warning sign for industry veterans.

Furthermore, the game's core functions were tied to online services, and once the servers were shut down, the game was rendered unplayable.

3) Dead Space 3

The Dead Space franchise reinvented the survival horror genre and integrated it well for modern shooters. Released in 2008 and 2011, respectively, the first two titles of the franchise were absolute diamonds enjoyed by gamers worldwide.

Sadly, instead of sticking to the roots of what made it great, Dead Space 3 tried to reimagine the franchise by ditching the horror and turning it into a cover-to-cover action-adventure game, similar to titles like Mass Effect. Pesky microtransactions to customize weapons did not help either.

Though the game was pretty solid with a strong co-op campaign, the storyline was nothing like the previous two titles, and the fans' disappointment is evident from the fact that there has been no sequel.

2) Mass Effect: Andromeda

One of the most beloved trilogies ever made, Mass Effect, was an intergalactic epic that captured the imaginations of each who played it. The plot, combat mechanics, and character interactions were detailed and well thought out. The icing on the cake was that decisions made in the first game would also affect the options available in the last.

Unfortunately, Andromeda couldn't live up to the hype of its predecessor. The game was hilariously buggy on release and felt underwhelming in plot and scale. New characters with their clunky animations and lifeless expressions just made fans of the franchise wish they hadn’t played this sequel.

1) Star wars battlefront 2 (2017)

The worst sequel fails not because it wasn’t well made but because the publishers were greedy beyond comparison. Gone are the days when one would buy a game and expect to get the full product.

EA is notorious for its micro transactions and loot boxes. This would have been understandable if this was a free-to-play game, but that’s not the case.

Even though the Star Wars franchise was growing steadily popular at the time and the game was pretty solid in itself, these worst practices of the greedy few sunk this masterpiece which could have been the mecca for star wars lovers.

Sequels that capitalized on the fame and pushed the bar

5) Rainbow Six siege

As more casual FPS hits like Call of Duty and Battlefield made their way to the top, tactical shooters took a backseat. However, in Rainbow Six: Siege, the genre was brought back to life with one of the most dynamic and challenging shooters.

While most competitors favor large-scale battles or battle royales, Siege focuses on precise gunplay and tactical positioning. A far cry from the well-received Rainbow Six: Vegas Siege rewards skill and communication over anything else. This sequel successfully renewed interest in the franchise and has had a loyal community base since 2015.

4) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

One of the most popular RPGs from the 90s, the Elder Scrolls series, took players on a journey to a land filled with magic, creatures, and interesting characters. The fourth installment in the series, Oblivion, was critically acclaimed and earned the franchise a lot of fame.

Hence it was a surprise to many when the fifth installment, Skyrim, soared the world of Elder scrolls to even larger heights and became an instant hit on release.

With deep lore, massive amounts of content, and exciting combat, Skyrim today needs no introduction and is the reason behind the runaway success of Elder Scrolls Online, an MMO RPG enjoyed by millions.

3) Doom (2016)

Initially released in 1993 for the MS-Dos, this first-person shooter is considered one of the most violent, high-octane experiences of the time. The subsequent sequels capitalized on its strengths and solidified the positioning of the franchise.

After a long hiatus, Doom exploded onto the FPS scene in 2016 and transported players back to the hellish arenas for an unforgettable power trip. While modernizing the graphics and experience, the game doesn't lose sight of its horror roots and focuses on aggressive violence.

Players are rewarded for getting up close and personal to rip a demon to shreds, and the game makes fighting through hell seem like a fun weekend outing.

2) Tomb Raider (2013)

Despite being one of gaming’s most iconic characters, Lara Croft became a byword in the minds of gamers owing to a litter of Tomb Raider games during the mid-2000s that were either mediocre or downright awful.

In 2013, the series received a fresh start with a reboot that retold Lara’s origin story with modern innovation and realistic grit. The clunky controls and unnecessary sex appeal were worked upon to give way to an action-packed title that was more cinematic than ever.

As a testament to its success, two more sequels and a movie were later released.

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

A sequel to Red Dead Revolver from 2004, Red Dead Redemption was a masterful game in its own right. The second installment of this game came in 2018, 8 years after the first, and took the franchise to even greater heights.

Red Dead Redemption 2 gained massive success with its immersive open-world western setting, captivating plot, and colorful characters. Gamers can’t help being drawn into the emotional journey of Arthur Morgan and the hardships of life in the wild wild west.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

