5 video games with the best parkour system

The parkour system in video games isn't a very prevalent feature, even in titles of modern times. The parkour system essentially refers to the ability of the players to create different movements of things like walls and jump from the roofs, among several other things. A reason for its fan adoration in games is because it is easier to do such stunts in games than when someone is doing it in real life.

While a parkour system can't be imbibed in every video game, the five mentioned in this article stand apart for exactly this. These video games might not be the best ones in their genre, but they truly showcase how smooth parkour in video games can be when implemented properly.

Disclaimer: The list isn't ranked and is based on personal preferences.

Top 5 video games with a great parkour system

1) Prince of Persia: Sands of Time

The oldest game on this list, Sands of Time was released in 2003 and has been one of the cult classics. The game's parkour system isn't typical, and modern-day renditions are closer to those of real life.

Yet, some of the mechanics like wall-running that the game incorporated were way ahead of their time and formed the system's backbone in modern video games.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time emphasizes that players conquer the environment as much as their enemies. Players would have to vault properly to save themselves from death. The classic game is one of the origin points of the series and can still give enjoyable experiences if one is okay with looking beyond graphical finesse.

2) Mirror's Edge

There are two games in this franchise, and both can quite easily feature on this list. The first game has a very simple backdrop that allows players to enjoy the intense parkour present in the game. Players play in the shoes of Faith, who is the target of a corrupt system. She has to take on them in pursuit of finding her missing sister as runners are the main resistance in the corrupted world.

Running across walls and jumping around ledges is a common presence throughout the game, and players need a bit of practice. However, the parkour becomes very enjoyable once someone gets the hang of it.

Mirror's Edge has surpassed more than a decade, but the game still feels crisp and fresh. The game is available on EA Play and the Xbox Game Pass, which makes matters even easier for players.

3) Dying Light 2

When Techland made Dying Light, the game was an instant success. One of the biggest reasons for its success was its realism when dealing with zombies. The game doesn't provide many weapons, and players often have to rely on their escaping skills to survive the night.

Dying Light 2 notches the intensity even further as players have a massive map to parkour across. As for the system, players have various options, ranging from scaling walls to jumping across buildings.

In some video games, a parkour system feels excessive, especially when not implemented properly. Both Dying Light games emphasize the need to run across the walls as perfectly as possible. The way players need to use their surroundings to escape is crucial, since not every zombie can be taken on directly, especially at night.

4) Ghostrunner

Ghostrunner might not be as well-known as the other titles, but it provides an excellent blend of parkour and action. Players play as advanced blade fighters as they employ a vicious katana to help their cause. The cyber ninja has different skills up its sleeves as it can slow time down for kills, run across walls, and dash through the air.

Mirror's Edge has a more refined parkour offering for video games. However, there is more potential enjoyment with Ghostrunner as players get the fun of an advanced platformer and action game. The game's backdrop, built in a futuristic world, also makes its theme fit perfectly with its systems.

5) Assassin's Creed Unity

Modern Assassin's Creed games have distinctly changed from what they initially used to be. Assassin's Creed Unity is one of the best creations of the past formula, which comes with one of the best parkour systems in the game. The game follows a timeline of the French Revolution but takes on an alternate tale and is synonymous with all of Assassin's Creed video games.

In Unity, players have to rely on stealth as much as they have to rely on their execution skills. This would lead them to use different forms of parkour across all missions. Traversing across roofs out of sight is a common phenomenon that players have to undertake to hide.

Parkour doesn't end there either, as players have to swing across ledges and hide effectively. Overall, Assassin's Creed Unity is one of the finest titles in the series and can be enjoyed even today.

