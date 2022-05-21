Interestingly, there are video games that take 10 hours to complete, while others can take months to even get good at. Multiple games available to play boast enormous playtimes for just completing the main content. If players want to be a true completionist, they could possibly have to strap in for months.

Some of the games on this list take years to master and complete. With the help of the stats from howlongtobeat.com, we can find some of the most time-strenuous games, as well as the amount of time required to completely ‘beat’ them.

5 video games that take the longest to beat

1) Osu! (789 Hours)

A rhythm game that is fun and addictive with low stakes, Osu! was created by Dean Herbert. It was first released in 2007 and players have been addicted to its simple gameplay ever since. Osu! is extremely accessible and completely free-to-play. The gameplay loop is quite simple and easy to pick up. Additionally, the game features a fun community that is inviting and engaging to both new and old players.

The video game is available on their website, https://osu.ppy.sh/. Osu! is sure to keep players entertained for days, if not months.

2) Pixel Puzzle Ultimate (857 Hours)

The puzzle game genre has been well talked about, but this game is listed as one of the longest puzzle video games to beat. Developed for PC by the Digital Puzzle Company, the game is incredibly fun and challenging. Besides being relaxing, players can get lost solving the game's numerous puzzles. Furthermore, the themes for these puzzles are sure to excite anyone as they are fun and interactive.

It boasts a lengthy playtime if players wish to experience all the game has to offer. Pixel Puzzle Ultimate is free-to-play and is currently available on Steam.

3) Time Clickers (965 Hours)

Described as an idle-clicking game, Time Clickers offers a relaxing break for players just looking to unwind and do nothing. Time Clickers is a browser and mobile game that is completely free-to-play. The gameplay loop is extremely simple to learn for gamers of all ages and serves well as a way to pass time.

It has a long playtime for players who are looking to complete everything in the game. It feels like a good way to pass time and take a break from more intense AAA titles. The game is available to play on their official website.

4) NGU IDLE (1536 Hours)

Described as the best idle/incremental game by fans, NGU IDLE is witty, funny, and humorous. Developed by 4G for PC, it is incredibly fun to enjoy and has moments that will delight any gamer. Additionally, this video game has one of the longest playtimes on howlongtobeat.com. Fortunately, it is extremely fun to get into and players only have high praise for the game.

The game is free-to-play and available on Steam.

5) World of Tanks: Blitz (2706 Hours)

This game is a smaller version of the widely popular World of Tanks. Being a PVP tank combat game, it boasts an impressive collection of tanks to choose from. The game has been praised for its tank battle accuracy as some shots bounce of heavy armor as well. World of Tanks: Blitz might not have all the content as the original, but it is still a fantastic, small game to get into.

However, it has a ton of microtransactions and most of its high-level tanks must be purchased directly from the in-game store. The game features historically accurate tanks from different countries. The video game is entirely free-to-play on Steam.

Edited by Atul S