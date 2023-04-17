5 video games that will leave you heartbroken (and 5 that will leave you with feel-good moments)

Emotion is one of the major driving forces behind many video games. How a player feels while goint through the experience, how they react to events within it, and what they reflect on makes them decide whether they’ll come back to it or even like it. While every person reacts differently to different video games, the latter's primary “vibe” largely remains the same for everyone.

The last few years have seen a huge influx of video games launched in the industry. From new and original IPs to sequels, remakes, and remasters, each title has taken players on a journey unlike any they’ve experienced before. Some left them grieving, concerned, and even heartbroken, while others left them with a sense of hope, accomplishment, and simply, happiness.

Let’s take a look at both ends of the spectrum with some video games that’ll make players cry and others that can make them look back fondly at the story they’ve witnessed.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for several video games.

5 video games that will make you shed a tear

1) Telltale's The Walking Dead

Telltale's The Walking Dead is widely known as one of the most intense and emotionally draining video games in recent years. It is filled to the brim with character losses, difficult and game-changing choices, as well as a post-apocalyptic world full of sorrow. Further, the title holds a reputation for making several prominent YouTubers like PewDiePie bawl their eyes out.

What makes the aforementioned character losses even sadder is the fact that players are given a significant amount of time to get to know them, which often leads to them getting attached and therefore quite depressed when the demise occurs.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2

This 2018 masterpiece from Rockstar Games was one of the studio's most highly requested video games. It had quite the job to do to come remotely close to following up 2010’s Red Dead Redemption. What players got was a long and emotional journey across a beautifully designed game, with the plot being set before the events of the first title.

What starts as a story about outlaws and honorable thieves matures into a journey involving family, faith, betrayal, and death. While the game does contain several gut-wrenching moments, nothing can possibly prepare the player to watch a character they’ve spent the last 100 hours with grow weak and succumb to an incurable illness.

3) That Dragon, Cancer

That Dragon, Cancer is an indie video game that tells the story of a boy named Joel Green and his four-year battle with brain cancer. Its gameplay consists of point-and-click mechanics, heavy emphasis on art and animation, and a playtime of less than two hours. As such, it was clear all along that all the creators wanted was to get their story across to an audience.

The narrative takes players through Joel’s journey as they witness his happiest moments, the reality of his situation, and the grief that engulfs his parents. The real punch in the gut comes when they realize that the video game is based on a true story. As they say, its enough to make a grown man cry.

4) The Last of Us Part 2

The Last of Us Part 2 is the sequel to one of the greatest video games of all time. It tooks the world by storm several months before its release since it was voted as the “Most Anticipated Game” by numerous outlets and fans. While the world of The Last of Us Part 2 is still just as unforgiving as it is in the first title, the theme is much darker and revolves around revenge, rather than purpose.

The event that ignites that theme comes quite early on, and remains one of the most shocking and controversial moments in video game history. Even a journey full of slaughter, broken limbs, inconceivable anger, and revenge doesn’t let players off the hook.

The final few cutscenes take the player on quite the rollercoaster ride as they introduce feelings of uncertainty and follow up with reminiscence, grief, and ultimately, closure.

5) What Remains Of Edith Finch

Annapurna Interactive is known for its unique video game style, with the 2017’s What Remains Of Edith Finch being one of its greatest creations. The video game is a collection of stories that revolve around members of the Finch family, all of whom die in mysterious ways.

Players take control of Edith Finch, a teenager exploring her ancestral home. As the game progresses, they get to witness the lives of Finch family members individually, with many of these stories being incredibly sad.

One of the most tear-jerking stories is of Lewis, Edith’s older brother who worked in a cannery. Saddened by his repetitive and mundane life, Lewis creates an imaginative reality for himself in which he makes several accomplishments. However, this imaginary version eventually takes over his entire life, which results in daydreaming, depression, and eventually, death.

5 games that leave players satisfied and smiling

1) God of War Ragnarok

The God of War franchise has always held its own, presenting a compelling story with over-the-top action gameplay and themes of family and revenge. However, God of War Ragnarok took everything to the next level with memorable characters, giving players a worthy continuation to the cliffhanger at its predecessor's conclusion.

While the relationship between Atreus and Kratos often seems to reach its breaking point, what always tends to bring a smile on any player's face is the latter’s character development. In addition to this, while the final section introduces itself with a sad sense of letting go, what soon takes over is an incredibly heartwarming scene where Kratos finally sees his purpose. For the first time ever, he is represented as a deity instead of “just another god.”

2) Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a video game that can put anyone in a better mood. What’s not to like? Simple farming practices, cheerful music, a small and dainty town, several NPCs to interact with, romance options, amazing art style, pets, and pixel graphics. The music, in particular, makes running a farm as addicting as petting a dog.

Players can engage in several activities throughout the game, along with experiencing different seasons, funny interactions, and frequent events that include dancing, eating, and serene moments like watching scores of glowing jellyfish from the beach at sunset.

3) Horizon Forbidden West

Guerilla Games made the perfect sequel when they released Horizon Forbidden West in 2022. Picking up a few months after Horizon Zero Dawn, it continues Aloy's story and her mission to save humanity. While the plot does have some sad moments, the insanely wholesome and funny interactions between characters, combined with Guerilla’s life-like animation, make for a journey that won’t leave players disappointed.

It's true that the video game’s release was overshadowed by Elden Ring. However, it is important to note that it improves literally everything introduced by its predecessor and brings forth several new features. These include the Pullcaster (a grappling hook), Shieldwing (a holographic glider), and the ability to use flying machines as mounts.

In addition to this, the impeccably heartwarming music and the band of allies that essentially become Aloy’s family are sure to cheer any player up.

4) Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

While it wasn’t the end of the franchise, Uncharted 4 did conclude the journey of one of the greatest video game characters of all time - Nathan Drake. Thankfully, it doesn’t have genuinely sad moments like, say, Tenzin’s demise in Uncharted 2. Further, it manages to construct wonderfully wholesome (and realistic) brotherly and spousal relationships.

The addition of another Drake to the story presents players with hilarious moments of casual banter and one-liners, both of which are Nathan's and, to some extent, Sam Drake.

Moments of glorious realization about various aspects of the 400-million-dollar treasure keep players on their toes. However, one of the best moments comes at the very end. Nathan and his wife Elena essentially head off into the sunset with their heads held high, doing what they love for a living, having started a family, and made a name for themselves as living legends in the archeological field.

5) Hades

Hades is the brainchild of indie video game studio Supergiant Games, known for its unique art style and music in addition to their prowess at creating compelling and emotional stories. With a team of just 20 people, the studio managed to present Hades, its greatest creation to the world.

Hades gives an entirely new perspective on the Greek Mythology by showcasing Zagreus's journey, son of the God of the Underworld, as he fights to escape the underworld to (literally) experience greener pastures.

Hades is filled with several feel-good moments as Zagreus strives to help the denizens of the underworld, often engaging in masterfully crafted banter with friends and foes alike. The sound design and music is nothing short of award-winning, with each biome having tracks especially crated for them.

If that doesn’t put the player in a good mood, experiencing the ending followed by the epilogue surely will. This is because Zagreus finds his purpose and is successful in reuniting the Gods of the Underworld and those living on Olympus.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

