5 video games on the Xbox Game Pass worthy of a second chance

With the Xbox Game Pass, gamers have no shortage of video games, with many offerings available to all the members. The video game space is an extremely competitive one where every genre has several quality products.

Naturally, some of them fail to shine through but improve over time due to the work of the developers. These five titles are available on the Xbox Game Pass, and subscribers can enjoy them without paying anything extra.

Each of these either had some problems initially or didn't have enough content. However, they have all received several updates over time to make them better and worthy of a second chance.

Top five video games on the Xbox Game Pass that everyone should try once more

5) Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is the most recent release on this list, and the multiplayer part of the video game is available for free on all platforms. As good as the launch was, the game has suffered from major issues related to content.

Some have complained that there is a lack of enough game modes and features to keep them engaged. Others feel that 343 Industries have been a letdown with their development process.

With the recent launch of Season 2 Lone Wolves, now will be a great time to give the game another try. Season 2 has brought several new additions, including the Last Spartan Standing mode, the game's battle royale version.

While it's not a perfect video game, the second season has ensured that players can have different playlists and rewards to make up for their time.

4) Battlefield V

Battlefield V isn't a recent game, and it's not even the last release of its series. Battlefield 2042 is rumored to be added soon to the Xbox Game Pass, but it should be the previous release worth another try.

The simple reason for that is the state of Battlefield 2042 and the improvements made to the previous release. The game is available on the Xbox Game Pass to the ultimate tier users who can enjoy the EA Play service.

Battlefield V takes players back to World War II settings, and since its release, the military shooter has received several improvements. The 2018-release also suffered from several problems that were there in Battlefield 2042.

Over time, DICE has made several improvements to make the game worth picking up a second time.

3) Outriders

Outriders were released as an ambitious release, and Square Enix hoped that the game would be able to compete with the likes of Destiny 2. Some interesting things are going for the game that mashes the looter system into the cover-based shooting system of Gears of War games.

However, a good setting isn't enough, and the video game learned it hard. It suffered from terrible bugs and network issues like inventories of players getting wiped out completely.

There were also complaints that Square Enix deliberately made it harder for players to play longer in the game. Thanks to controversies like this, Outriders have lost a major chunk of their player base.

Since then, the developers have put in more work and free expansions that have changed the experience. Many of the bugs have now been removed, which has changed the state of the game.

The variety of things to do has increased, and the endgame content is much more entertaining. With the Endslayer DLC coming soon, Outriders is definitely worth a second chance on the Xbox Game Pass.

2) Fallout 76

Bethesda's decision to go to an online experience with Fallout 76 backfired massively. Traditionally, the strength of Fallout video games has been narrative story-telling, and shifting from that didn't sit well with the community. What made matters worse were the bugs and network issues all over the game during its launch.

Fallout 76 isn't a perfect game even today, but it has improved significantly. Regular DLCs have been released for free, which has expanded the vanilla experience of the game.

Things like Fallout First remain a controversial part of the game, but they can be enjoyed by paying for the premium service. Fallout 76 is available for free on the Xbox Game Pass library if somebody wants to journey back to the radioactive world.

1) No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky is the redemption story in video games. When the game was first announced, it would be something never seen in video games. Fans quickly understood that they had all been empty promises as No Man's Sky looked nothing like it was supposed to be.

The game quickly became one of the worst launches, but developers Hello Games didn't give up. Since the launch debacle, they have consistently provided new content in the form of DLCs, all of which have been handed out for free.

No Man's Sky today is a far cry from the terrible game it was once. Since then, players have gained the ability to play with friends, perform different quests, and explore new areas previously unavailable.

It's incredible that Hello Games has released fresh content as late as April 2022, and there's no indication that the developers will stop. No Man's Sky is available on the Xbox Game Pass, and it's a must for anyone who aims to explore the wide-open universe.

