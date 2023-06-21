5 ways in which Elden Ring redefined the Soulslike genre

In 2022, FromSoftware released Elden Ring, a game similar to the infamous Dark Souls franchise in terms of gameplay and graphics. Although the title is not a direct sequel to Dark Souls 3, it does share a couple of gameplay characteristics. The challenging gameplay and immersive graphics helped it achieve immense success. While the games share many features, such as a similar combat system, Elden Ring has introduced a few notable changes to the genre.

This article will discuss five ways FromSoftware's spectacular offering redefined the Soulslike genre.

Note: This article represents the opinions of the author.

Open world, boss fights, and more aspects of Elden Ring that changed Soulslike gaming

1) Open world

Despite the huge world, Soulslike games are confined to a static storyline with little opportunity for exploration. They generally follow a linear gameplay progression with rigid boss fights.

On the other hand, Elden Ring is a completely open-world title that allows you to visit most locations immediately, and only a few regions are restricted until a certain portion of the storyline has been completed. Case in point, one of the most impactful bosses, the Tree Sentinel, can be encountered at the very beginning of the game.

2) Riding across the world

Players in Soulslike titles must travel across the world entirely on foot. Although they can also fast-travel across vast distances, this is generally unlocked only after the story progresses.

However, in Elden Ring, you can explore the immense world on horseback and take your horses into battle as well. Moreover, once you have entered a region, you can then fast-travel to it using the map.

3) Boss fights

Every region of Elden Ring is filled with a variety of bosses. The bosses switch stages at random intervals instead of changing forms based on how much health they have left. This makes the fights more dynamic and unpredictable, similar to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Bloodborne.

Meanwhile, bosses in Soulslike games usually switch stages once they lose a certain amount of health, and they become more vicious and dangerous during the later stages of the fight.

4) Co-op

Elden Ring allows players to multiple players to seamlessly progress through the entire game. They can complete the story along with every side boss without having to continuously spawn their friends using summon signs.

In the other Soulslike games, you could join another player's world using summons and then help them take down bosses. However, the partner could only be summoned right before entering an arena.

Co-op in the latest title is a significant improvement over its predecessors since both players can enjoy the game without having to wait for the next boss area to be able to participate.

5) Map system

Elden Ring features a complete map system which makes it easy for players to navigate the game's vast world. Additionally, you can fast-travel across different locations with a few clicks without needing to approach checkpoints like a bonfire in the Dark Souls games.

You can also use different markers to highlight areas of interest. This helps you discover new locations and plan your travel route. Previous Soulslike titles required players to memorize the paths that led to the core areas, such as Firelink Shrine. The introduction of the map system in the latest iteration has completely eliminated the need to remember anything.

These are the five major ways that Elden Ring has redefined the Soulslike genre. Even though there are several other aspects that have contributed as well, they are mostly technical improvements as opposed to gameplay changes.

Although the release date for Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has yet to be announced, the expansion is expected to improve the game even more and offer a better Soulslike experience.

