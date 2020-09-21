5 most disliked maps in COD Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile does a spectacular job of taking the COD we all know and love and giving it a mobile platform. It works a like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite on Android or iOS. It provides a majority of the features of a COD game at the players fingertips. There is no wonder that COD Mobile is one of the most popular games available in the handheld market right now.

As is with any COD game, there are going to be things that work and things that don’t. COD Mobile is no different, especially when it comes to the game’s maps. The maps are ported, sometimes redone, versions of classic COD locations. Some are fan favorites, but others are just downright awful.

Top 5 most disliked COD Mobile maps

#5 – Tunisia

(Image Credit: Activision)

Tunisia is one of the newer maps in COD Mobile. It really does come as an acquired taste. The map itself is beautiful, but the size, considering the game modes it plays on, is a bit ludicrous. Search and Destroy is one of COD’s most popular game types. On Tunisia though, SnD is nothing short of a nightmare. The the main reason it is so disliked is the fact that it seems to take forever to rotate across.

#4 – Summit

(Image Credit: Activision)

Summit was never really a popular map on COD. Also exceedingly beautiful, Summit’s visuals are sadly its downfall. The map offers a unique challenge - one that is very hard to overcome. The brightness of the snow along the mountainsides make it difficult to see approaching enemies. There are twists and turns around every corner as well, making it easy for a campers to catch players off guard.

#3 – Standoff

(Image Credit: Activision)

Standoff in COD Mobile does not have the same excitement about it as it did in the main COD series. The map does not flow like it does in the console versions of the game. Players often find themselves dying from camping enemies or random grenades landing next to their feet. Its only understandable then, that this is one of the more disliked maps in the game.

#2 – Hijacked

(Image Credit: Activision)

This is another map that COD Mobile doesn’t do justice. Hijacked is a very popular map in the main series, but the mobile version is a harsh reality that sometimes, things don’t translate over to another game well. Hijacked offers next to diversity in COD Mobile. It is either run and gun with an SMG, or get outclassed by someone who's doing just that.

#1 – Crossfire

(Image Credit: Activision)

Crossfire in COD Mobile is as bad as it is in the regular COD games. This map is the definition of a camper’s paradise. Some consider it a legitimate strategy, but when it becomes the only way players approach a map, it yields disastrous results. Leaving spawn is sometimes impossible as campers wait out the arrival of respawning players. Crossfire is, without a shadow of a doubt, the most disliked map on COD Mobile.

Disclaimer: This article is the opinion of the writer and may differ from others' opinions regarding the most disliked COD Mobile maps.