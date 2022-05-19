50 best names for Apex Legends Mobile (2022)

The much-awaited mobile shooter game, Apex Legends Mobile, has finally launched on a global scale. The standalone iOS and Android adaptation of EA and Respawn Entertainment's title has been met with a positive reception from the users, despite having minimal flaws in terms of gameplay.

As the numbers have started to grow, Apex Legends Mobile is expected to emerge as a significant competitor in the mobile shooter game category, especially among BR titles like PUBG Mobile, New State Mobile, and COD Mobile. In the coming days, one can also expect a shift in the userbase from other popular titles.

One of the primary aspects of any game is a unique username that helps the players stand out among others. As the mobile adaptation of Apex Legends has just launched, users downloading the game must fill in a unique 14-character name to have a distinct identity.

The following list includes as many as 50 suggestions for the names that players can use in the game:

1. Black_Mamba

2. Mind-Hunter

3. QuestK1n6

4. LegendisHere

5. KnuckleHead

6. Apex-Huntress

7. Red_Ru5H

8. Omni-Man

9. TaskMaster

10. TheInvincible

11. ImMorTaL

12. MightyThor

13. CommanderWar

14. WarHead

15. Soldier-Boy

16. Mystique

17. Red_Commando

18. LegendMerc

19. Dead-Shot

20. Apex-KiLLer

21. WinterApe

22. KingCaesar

23. B1acKHawK

24. Draxxx

25. EthErE4L

26. D4RK L0RD

27. kiLL-5h0t

28. TenaciOS

29. B055

30. GIANT_KILLER

31. *SlaughTER*

32. Storm-BreaKER

33. Di4bi0LiC

34. vAGA60Nd

35. Bl4dE

36. B4d m4N

37. B345T

38. G.O.A.T.

39. BLiTzz

40. Kin6-5t4

41. Eagle_Eyes

42. MoonKnight

43. Komedian

44. Khaleesi

45. Chad-Man

46. Super-4Lph4

47. PluTo

48. DogeCop

49. DarkHorse

50. ViPer-LeGenD

How to create/change the profile name in Apex Legends Mobile

Use the "Rename Card" to change the profile name (Image via EA)

Players who have downloaded the game and are yet to log in can use any of the names mentioned above whenever they sign up for the mobile adaptation of Apex Legends. However, if they have already used a specific profile name, they can change it by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Open Apex Legends Mobile and tap on the profile icon shown on the main screen UI.

Step 2: Use the edit icon and tap on the Change Name option in the Profile tab.

Step 3: Players can type or paste their desired profile name in the given box and use a Rename Card to make the changes.

The Rename Card is available in the store for 299 Syndicate Gold. However, users can also acquire it through the daily login rewards for free.

