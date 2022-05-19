50 best names for Apex Legends Mobile (2022)

The much-awaited mobile shooter game, Apex Legends Mobile, has finally launched on a global scale. The standalone iOS and Android adaptation of EA and Respawn Entertainment's title has been met with a positive reception from the users, despite having minimal flaws in terms of gameplay.
As the numbers have started to grow, Apex Legends Mobile is expected to emerge as a significant competitor in the mobile shooter game category, especially among BR titles like PUBG Mobile, New State Mobile, and COD Mobile. In the coming days, one can also expect a shift in the userbase from other popular titles.
Apex Legends Mobile: Best names to use in the latest mobile shooter game (2022)
One of the primary aspects of any game is a unique username that helps the players stand out among others. As the mobile adaptation of Apex Legends has just launched, users downloading the game must fill in a unique 14-character name to have a distinct identity.
The following list includes as many as 50 suggestions for the names that players can use in the game:
1. Black_Mamba
2. Mind-Hunter
3. QuestK1n6
4. LegendisHere
5. KnuckleHead
6. Apex-Huntress
7. Red_Ru5H
8. Omni-Man
9. TaskMaster
10. TheInvincible
11. ImMorTaL
12. MightyThor
13. CommanderWar
14. WarHead
15. Soldier-Boy
16. Mystique
17. Red_Commando
18. LegendMerc
19. Dead-Shot
20. Apex-KiLLer
21. WinterApe
22. KingCaesar
23. B1acKHawK
24. Draxxx
25. EthErE4L
26. D4RK L0RD
27. kiLL-5h0t
28. TenaciOS
29. B055
30. GIANT_KILLER
31. *SlaughTER*
32. Storm-BreaKER
33. Di4bi0LiC
34. vAGA60Nd
35. Bl4dE
36. B4d m4N
37. B345T
38. G.O.A.T.
39. BLiTzz
40. Kin6-5t4
41. Eagle_Eyes
42. MoonKnight
43. Komedian
44. Khaleesi
45. Chad-Man
46. Super-4Lph4
47. PluTo
48. DogeCop
49. DarkHorse
50. ViPer-LeGenD
How to create/change the profile name in Apex Legends Mobile
Players who have downloaded the game and are yet to log in can use any of the names mentioned above whenever they sign up for the mobile adaptation of Apex Legends. However, if they have already used a specific profile name, they can change it by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Open Apex Legends Mobile and tap on the profile icon shown on the main screen UI.
Step 2: Use the edit icon and tap on the Change Name option in the Profile tab.
Step 3: Players can type or paste their desired profile name in the given box and use a Rename Card to make the changes.
The Rename Card is available in the store for 299 Syndicate Gold. However, users can also acquire it through the daily login rewards for free.