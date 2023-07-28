50 funniest FIFA 23 names for Ultimate Team (2023)

Esports & Gaming

Ultimate Team is by far the most popular game mode in FIFA 23, earning EA Sports a significant portion of its annual revenue through microtransactions from its extensive player base. As the name suggests, the game mode allows players to build the best possible squads, gradually upgrading their rosters throughout the year and striving to obtain overpowered players.

The squad that someone builds in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team reflects their style of play, ability, and dedication to the game. Naturally, fans want their rosters to accurately depict them and their personality as a gamer, which makes Club Names extremely important.

These funny and unique Club Names will make your squad stand out in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

There are many customization options nowadays in FIFA 23 for gamers to personalize their Ultimate Team, including kits, badges, tifos, stadiums, and crowd chants. However, Club Names are the most important aspect of the game mode, as they set your squad apart as a unique entity.

While gamers can opt for the more classic names like 'Class on Grass' or 'Beast FC,' veterans of the series will be eager to stand out from the crowd and have a creative name for their FUT club.

These FIFA 23 club names offer a unique mix of wordplay and humor

Gamers can pick from the following names for their Ultimate Team journey:

  1. Who Ate All Depays
  2. Prepare Toulouse
  3. Ctrl Alt De Ligt
  4. BalotelliTubbies
  5. Borussia Teeth
  6. The Wizard of Ozil
  7. Acuna Matata
  8. Tikka MoSalah
  9. Just Got Kaned
  10. Moves like Agger
  11. Veg Fried Reus
  12. Puyol Pants Down
  13. Xhaka Laca FC
  14. Pique Blinders
  15. Show Me The Mane
  16. Pjanic at the Isco
  17. Lord of the Ings
  18. Siuu R7
  19. AC Me Rollin
  20. LewanGoalski FC
  21. Dont Kjaer
  22. ZidanesFloor
  23. NetSixAndChill
  24. For Fuchs Ake
  25. Saka Maignan
  26. ManChestHair United
  27. Kroos Control
  28. Tchouameni Men
  29. Tosun To Tell
  30. Ninja Skrtels
  31. 2 Goals 1 Cup
  32. Game of Stones
  33. Inter Maignan
  34. Ospina Colada
  35. WhyAyewRunning
  36. ComeDigneWithMe
  37. Hangover 96
  38. Hardly Athletic
  39. RunTheJules
  40. Happy Neuer
  41. Just Matip
  42. Ting Goes Skriniar
  43. Shut the FA Cup
  44. 21 Savic
  45. MaradonaKebab
  46. Cech Mate
  47. RobbenALiving
  48. Rice Rice Baby
  49. Stranger Mings
  50. CanChielliniOne

These names are a seamless mix of clever puns based on team names, player names, and famous football-related memes. While they might not assure victory on the virtual pitch, they will surely get a chuckle out of your opponents.

How to change Club Name in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Changing your club name in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is easier than ever. Earlier installments in the franchise only allowed one Club Name change per year, with the option available in the objectives section.

However, the latest title allows gamers to switch up these names as many times as they like. These are the steps to do so:

  • Go to Ultimate Team
  • Go to the Club tab in the FUT Hub
  • Go To Settings
  • Go To Rename Club

This adds a whole new level of personality and customization to the FUT experience for gamers around the globe.

