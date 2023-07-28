50 funniest FIFA 23 names for Ultimate Team (2023)

Ultimate Team is by far the most popular game mode in FIFA 23, earning EA Sports a significant portion of its annual revenue through microtransactions from its extensive player base. As the name suggests, the game mode allows players to build the best possible squads, gradually upgrading their rosters throughout the year and striving to obtain overpowered players.

The squad that someone builds in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team reflects their style of play, ability, and dedication to the game. Naturally, fans want their rosters to accurately depict them and their personality as a gamer, which makes Club Names extremely important.

These funny and unique Club Names will make your squad stand out in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

There are many customization options nowadays in FIFA 23 for gamers to personalize their Ultimate Team, including kits, badges, tifos, stadiums, and crowd chants. However, Club Names are the most important aspect of the game mode, as they set your squad apart as a unique entity.

While gamers can opt for the more classic names like 'Class on Grass' or 'Beast FC,' veterans of the series will be eager to stand out from the crowd and have a creative name for their FUT club.

These FIFA 23 club names offer a unique mix of wordplay and humor

Gamers can pick from the following names for their Ultimate Team journey:

Who Ate All Depays Prepare Toulouse Ctrl Alt De Ligt BalotelliTubbies Borussia Teeth The Wizard of Ozil Acuna Matata Tikka MoSalah Just Got Kaned Moves like Agger Veg Fried Reus Puyol Pants Down Xhaka Laca FC Pique Blinders Show Me The Mane Pjanic at the Isco Lord of the Ings Siuu R7 AC Me Rollin LewanGoalski FC Dont Kjaer ZidanesFloor NetSixAndChill For Fuchs Ake Saka Maignan ManChestHair United Kroos Control Tchouameni Men Tosun To Tell Ninja Skrtels 2 Goals 1 Cup Game of Stones Inter Maignan Ospina Colada WhyAyewRunning ComeDigneWithMe Hangover 96 Hardly Athletic RunTheJules Happy Neuer Just Matip Ting Goes Skriniar Shut the FA Cup 21 Savic MaradonaKebab Cech Mate RobbenALiving Rice Rice Baby Stranger Mings CanChielliniOne

These names are a seamless mix of clever puns based on team names, player names, and famous football-related memes. While they might not assure victory on the virtual pitch, they will surely get a chuckle out of your opponents.

How to change Club Name in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Changing your club name in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is easier than ever. Earlier installments in the franchise only allowed one Club Name change per year, with the option available in the objectives section.

However, the latest title allows gamers to switch up these names as many times as they like. These are the steps to do so:

Go to Ultimate Team

Go to the Club tab in the FUT Hub

Go To Settings

Go To Rename Club

This adds a whole new level of personality and customization to the FUT experience for gamers around the globe.