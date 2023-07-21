Dala kit in FIFA 23: How to get, objectives, and more

Season 8 FUTTIES is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and it is the most unique FUT campaign yet, as it consists of 41 tiers, with the coveted Dala kit being the ultimate prize. While the kit is a new addition, it has been assigned a lot of importance as it is required to complete an objective set that offers some of the most enticing packs in the game.

With FUTTIES beginning soon, the game cycle of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is rapidly approaching its final stages. With it potentially being the final promo of the year, the upcoming event will undoubtedly provide fans with more content than ever to end on a high. If Season 8 rewards are anything to go by, gamers will have plenty to grind for over the course of the next few weeks.

The Dala kit can be unlocked through seasonal progress in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Season 8 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team contains the first FUTTIES players introduced to the game, including the likes of Ryan Kent, Diogo Jota, and Vinicius Junior. While these overpowered players and the various exciting packs on offer steal the show, the reward at the highest level is something else entirely: a kit.

The Dala kit is the level 41 reward in FIFA 23 Season 8 FUTTIES. While this might seem rather peculiar to most, eagle-eyed gamers will have noticed a separate objective set entirely in the milestones section, which offers a wide gallery of expensive packs and requires this kit for completion.

How to unlock the Dala kit

Similar to any other tier in the seasonal rewards, the Dala kit has to be unlocked by obtaining enough XP. Since it is unlocked at level 41, fans will need 41,000 FUT XP over the course of the season to unlock the kit before they can start grinding the pack objectives. XP is earned by completing weekly objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

What objectives can be completed with the Dala kit in FIFA 23?

After equipping the Dala kit, gamers can start working on the Level 41 Bonus objective, which offers a pack for every game in which the player can score two goals while wearing the kit.

These are the various reward packs on offer here:

1 completion : 83+ Double player pack

: 83+ Double player pack 2 completions : 83+ Double player pack

: 83+ Double player pack 3 completions: Two 84+ players pack

Two 84+ players pack 4 completions : Two 84+ players pack

: Two 84+ players pack 5 completions : Three 84+ players pack

: Three 84+ players pack 6 completions : Three 84+ players pack

: Three 84+ players pack 7 completions : Five 84+ players pack

: Five 84+ players pack 8 completions : Seven 84+ players pack

: Seven 84+ players pack 9 completions : Five 85+ players pack

: Five 85+ players pack 10 completions: Five 85+ players pack

The group reward for completing all of these segments is an untradeable 85 x 10 players pack. With FUTTIES most likely re-releasing a host of special cards back into packs, this objective will definitely be worth completing.