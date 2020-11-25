Among Us has seen an incredible rise in its popularity over the past few months. The social deduction game has amassed massive numbers and was the most downloaded mobile game in October 2020. Players can click here to know more about it.

Players often search for hilarious names that they can incorporate to have some fun while playing alongside their friends or other users from around the world.

In this article, we list out 50 funny Among Us names for Crewmates.

Also read: How server accessibility helps keep Among Us playable

50 funny Among Us names for Crewmates in 2020

Here's the list of names that the players can try out:

#1 -Dictator-

#2 QTpie

#3 Enough4Me

Advertisement

#4 ThePsycho

#5 Invisible

#6 You R Sus

#7 IamYou

#8 ✘NoCap✘

#9 HowToVent

#10 AyFKay

#11 Assassin

#12 2Gether

#13 NUKE

#14 UnderC

#15 KillMe

#16 Some1

#17 Anonymouse

#18 NameTaken

#19 BadOmen

#20 JumpSuit

#21 E M P T Y

#22 Numero Uno

#23 VoteMe

#24 I.M.POSTER

#25 MeteoR

#26 Its.You

#27 WhoSuS

#28 AllClear

#29 Electrikal

#30 X-0TIC

#31 Where¿

#32 DoYouKnow

#33 Skip1T

#34 I.amNOT

#35 We Win

#36 Silence!

#37 Literally

#38 MrObvious

#39 -MegaMind-

#40 IDK

#41 Red.DidIt

#42 Doomsday

#43 Avalanche

#44 Immortal

#45 L1GHT

#46 H8 ED

#47 Crypt

#48 SP ACE

#49 Nameless

#50 GetScared

Users can also check out websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com if they wish to have symbols and fancy fonts.

How to change the name in Among Us?

Changing the name in-game is quite an easy task. Players can follow the steps give below:

Step 1: Gamers have to first open Among Us and click on the "Online" play tab.

Gamers have to first open Among Us and click on the "Online" play tab. Step 2: They would then have to tap the "name change" option on top of the screen.

They would then have to tap the "name change" option on top of the screen. Step 3: Lastly, paste any of the names mentioned above in the text field and click on the "OK" button.

Also Read: Everything you need to know about faking tasks in Among Us