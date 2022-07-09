5 best Cards to use in Classic Challenge in Clash Royale

The Classic Challenge in Clash Royale is a weekly challenge in which players can participate using Gems and earn rewards like Gold, Cards, and Magic Items. They must create an 8-cards deck using unlocked cards to fight in classic challenge battles.

The in-game description of the Classic Challenge in Clash Royale is as follows:

"Each win in a Challenge will increase your final prize. The challenge is over at 12 wins or three losses!"

Users can participate in the challenge by spending 10 Gems, so create a powerful deck and win maximum battles.

Powerful Classic Challenge cards in Clash Royale

5) Hog Rider

Cost: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Damage: 421

421 Hitpoints: 228

One of the most effective cards for buildings in Clash Royale is the Hog Rider. Hog Rider can also destroy the towers of the opposition.

Since it specifically targets the opposition's structures, it is susceptible to troop cards. It should therefore be utilized in conjunction with helper cards like Wizards and Valkyries.

Since Hog Rider is protected against hordes of ground soldiers by Wizards and Valkyries, another effective combination to use for a push is Witch and Hog Rider. Rage can also be used with a Hog Rider push to augment the damage done to the opponent's towers.

4) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

7 Elixir Damage: 355

355 Hitpoints: 5280

As one of the few cards in Clash Royale that deals splash damage, Mega Knight is particularly powerful against cards that use swarm troops, like the Skeleton Army and Spear Goblins. Thanks to its high hitpoint and excellent damage output, it can be employed as a counterattack tank troop card.

Use support cards like Goblin Gang, Arrows, Zap, and Log to repel hostile soldiers from the Mega Knight. Its splash damage ability is a potent counter to an opponent's ground force push.

3) Wizard

Cost: 5 Elixir

5 Elixir Damage: 373

373 Hitpoints: 955

Gamers can access The Wizard once they reach Arena 4. It is an effective anti-air card that damages enemy troops and towers across a large region.

Wizard is a powerful support troop to utilize in conjunction with cards like Hog Rider, Valkyrie, and Pekka because of his high damage output.

Wizards can also be used to stop an enemy's swarm army from moving forward, such as the Minion Horde or Skeleton Army. Due to its adaptability, it is also one of the strongest anti-air cards to utilize in the Classic challenge.

2) Valkyrie

Cost: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Damage: 354

354 Hitpoints: 2641

One of the best Rare cards is Valkyrie, which does area damage to the opponent's ground troops. Goblin Gang, Skeleton Army, Spear Goblins, and Goblin Barrel are all low-elixir troop cards to use with Valkyrie troops.

It uses an ax that attacks enemy soldiers and defenses from all sides, so it should be used alongside Royal Giant, Golem, and Pekka as a support unit. Since it deals with hostile troops and launches a counteroffensive against the enemy's tower, it can also be employed as a Mini Tank card.

1) Pekka

Cost: 7 Elixir

7 Elixir Damage: 1081

1081 Hitpoints: 4982

The Pekka card, of Epic rarity, is the strongest troop in Clash Royale. Once gamers reach Arena 4, they can obtain this ground melee card. Pekka cards should be utilized as tank cards in conjunction with support cards like Wizard, Witch, and Skeleton Army.

It can also be used as a potent defense card to halt the advance of an enemy's forces. Players must support the Pekka troop with spell cards like Fireball, Arrows, Zap, and Log to defend it from swarm cards like Goblin Gang, Spear Goblins, Barbarians, Minions, and Skeleton Army.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

