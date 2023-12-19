7 best Glock-18 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10

The Glock-18 is the quintessential firearm for the T-side in Counter-Strike 2. It is the only pistol in the game with a full-auto option, thanks to its unique ability to flip between semi-automatic and fully automatic firing modes. This feature makes it a popular option for aggressive playstyles as it allows players to fire off a quick burst of rounds during close-quarters fighting.

Glock-18 skins add a personalized touch to the pistol, enabling players to customize the weapon to cater to their taste. Even those on a budget have a variety of visually appealing options to pick from when it comes to Glock-18 skins.

This article lists the seven best Glock-18 skins in Counter-Strike 2(CS2) under $10.

7 best picks for Glock-18 skins in Counter-Strike 2 under $10

1) Wasteland Rebel

Glock-18 Wasteland Rebel (Image via Valve)

Among the uncommon Covert rarity skins, the Glock-18 Wasteland Rebel is something you should consider getting. The key element of the skin is the text graphic printed on it. The phrase "Kill them all" surely serves as motivation for taking out the opponent team in Counter-Strike 2.

The Glock-18 Wasteland Rebel is a part of The Gamma Collection. Its Factory New version is available for $7, while the Minimal Wear version is available for around $4.

2) Red Tire

Glock-18 Red Tire (Image via Valve)

With its complicated elements, the Glock-18 Red Tire skin effectively complements any other skins in your loadout. The entire weapon has the look as well as the feel of a hunting rifle because of the pattern. It's ideal for folks on a tight budget who still want to add some flair to their pistol.

The Factory New version is available for $3, while the Minimal Wear version is available for around $2.7.

3) Sacrifice

Glock-18 Sacrifice (Image via Valve)

The design of the Glock-18 Sacrifice in Counter-Strike 2 is in the form of street art. The black-and-blue picture of a Counter Terrorist with wings mounted on a grey handle is the primary focus. The skin's design pays homage to Swedish player Olofmeister's famous performance at the ESL One Cologne 2014 tournament.

The Glock-18 Sacrifice was part of the CS20 Collection. Its Factory New Version is priced at $1.3, while the Minimal Wear version is priced at $0.24.

4) Ironwork

Glock-18 Ironwork (Image via Valve)

The Glock-18 Ironwork is part of the Glove Collection released in 2019. Its design will definitely draw attention due to its rugged appearance. A design comprising entwined branches with thorns and foliage has been etched on the metal slider. The remaining parts of the pistol have been left untouched.

The Factory New Version of the Glock-18 Ironwork is priced at $1.41, while the Minimal Wear version is priced at $0.22.

5) Umbral Rabbit

Glock-18 Umbral Rabbit (Image via Valve)

The artwork of the Umbral Rabbit portrays an illustration of Chinese civilization. A pink rabbit can be seen in the center of the skin, boldly leaping before a full moon. The bunny is surrounded by images of Chinese temples, pink flowers, and mountains. The warm, muted color scheme gives the entire work a dreamy appearance in Counter-Strike 2.

The Glock-18 Umbral Rabbit is part of the Revolution Case. Its Factory New version is priced at $2, while the Minimal Wear version is priced at around $1.

6) Vogue

Glock-18 Vogue (Image via Valve)

The Glock 18 Vogue is one of the most beloved skin choices among Counter-Strike 2 players. It is in high demand, and this is evident from the number of Vogue purchases on the Steam Marketplace. The skin's distinctive eye-shaped design and pop-art aesthetic are likely the main factors behind its popularity.

Its color palette is quite eye-catching, resulting in a skin that oozes personality. The skin's creator, KASI, has also created a few stickers and SSG 08 Turbo Peek skin.

The Vogue skin was released with the Fracture Case. Its Factory New Version is priced at $ 9.53, while the Minimal Wear version is priced at $5.

7) Royal Legion

Glock-18 Royal Legion (Image via Valve)

The Glock-18 Royal Legion radiates refinement and elegance. The lower half is colored brown and the the slider is black, resulting in a pleasing contrast. Additionally, oak leaves and acorns are engraved on the black slider area. The skin is an excellent choice in Counter-Strike 2 because of its affordable price. This CS2 weapon cosmetic was part of the Wildfire Collection.

The Factory-New variant of the Glock-18 Royal Legion is available for $7.79, while the Minimal Wear version is available for $3 at the Steam Market.

These reasonably priced Glock-18 skins come in several graphic styles to accommodate a variety of tastes. When choosing the best Glock skin, you should consider the cost and how well it matches your aesthetic.

Additionally, the skin prices listed here are subject to change, so make sure you look for the best offers on the Steam Market.