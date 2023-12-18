The Glock-18 is the default firearm for the T-side in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2). It has a large magazine, a high fire rate, and it's free. This handgun is designed for close-quarters gunfights. Glock-18 skins come in a variety of styles, so you can try getting some to improve the pistol's appearance and experience a more immersive visual while taking down Counter-Terrorists.

In this article, we have picked the 10 best Glock-18 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2).

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

10 best choices for Glock-18 skins in Counter-Strike 2

1) Moonrise

Glock-18 Moonrise (Image via Valve)

A full moon in a purple night sky creates a peaceful scene for the Glock-18 Moonrise skin. The most intriguing feature of this skin is that the moon's location varies according to the pattern, making it a unique gun skin to own. It was part of the Clutch Case.

The Factory-New condition of the Glock-18 Moonrise is available for $1.48, while the Field-Tested version is available for $0.34.

2) Royal Legion

Glock-18 Royal Legion (Image via Valve)

The Royal Legion has an elegant and refined appearance. The black at the slider and the brown at the bottom create a nice contrast to the weapon. Acorns and oak leaves are also carved on the black slider section. The skin is reasonably priced, which makes it a good starting option in Counter-Strike 2. It was part of the Wildfire Collection.

The Factory-New condition of the Glock-18 Royal Legion is available for $7.79, while the Field-Tested version is available for $2.61.

3) Neo-Noir

Glock-18 Neo-Noir (Image via Valve)

The Neo-Noir skin line has an outstanding look. It also includes skins for different weapons. Every one of them has a different piece of art on it. The main appeal of the Glock-18 in Counter-Strike 2 is a neo-noir comic-style drawing of a black-haired woman relaxing. The primary color palette of the design is black and white, with hints of pink, magenta, and blue. It was released with the Operation Broken Fang Case.

The Factory-New version of the Glock-18 Neo-Noir is available for $67.79, while the Field-Tested version is available for $11.9.

4) Clear Polymer

Glock-18 Clear Polymer (Image via Valve)

The body of the Glock-18 Clear Polymer skin is transparent. More accurately, it is semi-transparent because the effect only covers the lowest portion; the upper is completely beige, and the gun's interior is visible beneath it. It was part of the Snakebite Case.

The Factory-New version of the Glock-18 Clear Polymer is available for $0.57, while the Field-Tested version is available for $0.084.

5) Water Elemental

Glock-18 Water Elemental (Image via Valve)

The Glock-18 Water Elemental skin has a crisp appearance. The red complexion of Water Elemental appears sharp, while the creature painted is mostly a water-based fantasy. Its vivid red base is made to stand out in the game by the blue water splash. This cometic was released with The Operation Breakout Weapon Case, and it's one of the most popular Glock-18 skins created for Counter-Strike 2.

The Factory-New version of the Glock-18 Water Elemental is available for $15.29, while the Field-Tested version is available for $4.21.

6) Vogue

Glock-18 Vogue (Image via Valve)

The Glock-18 Vogue's design is influenced by vintage fashion magazines and pop art. The eyes, which are the most exquisite feature of this finish, are the one drawback. Although you can put nice stickers on the grip, you can't use them to cover the eyes. Even with them, this transition from orange to purple still looks great in Counter-Strike 2. This weapon cosmetic was released with the Fracture Case.

The Factory-New version of the Glock-18 Vogue is available for $9.53, while the Field-Tested version is available for $3.23.

7) Bullet Queen

Glock-18 Bullet Queen (Image via Valve)

The Glock-18 Bullet Queen symbolizes mayhem. The color palette of the skin is black and yellow. A woman wearing a red jacket can be seen quietly winking in the middle of the scary gunfire, and the term comes from the yellow crown she wears. The Prisma 2 Case included this skin when it was released for the game.

The Factory-New version of the Glock-18 Bullet Queen is available for $59, while the Field-Tested version is available for $7.88.

8) Rameses’ Reach

Glock-18 Rameses’ Reach (Image via Valve)

The Ramese's Reach is based on ancient Egyptian history, as the name implies. The handle is decorated with a crimson eye that represents Ramesses I, and the slider has a design depicting the Nile River. Overall, it has an Egyptian civilization mystery-like vibe to it. This weapon skin was part of the Anubis Collection.

The Factory-New version of the Glock-18 Rameses’ Reach is available for $21, while the Field-Tested version is available for $8.5.

9) Umbral Rabbit

Glock-18 Umbral Rabbit (Image via Valve)

The Umbral Rabbit's artwork reflects the narrative of Chinese culture. A pink rabbit is seen in the middle of the skin, daring to jump in front of a full moon. Pictures of mountains, pink flowers, and Chinese temples are all around the bunny. The entire piece of art has a dreamlike quality due to the warm, subdued color palette. This skin in Counter-Strike 2 was released with the Revolution Case.

The Factory-New version of the Glock-18 Umbral Rabbit is available for $2.11, while the Field-Tested version is available for $0.42.

10) Wasteland Rebel

Glock-18 Wasteland Rebel (Image via Valve)

The Glock-18 Wasteland Rebel is one of the rare Covert rarity skins for the Glock-18, and you should think about purchasing it. The design that has been printed on the skin is its primary feature, and the words "Kill them all" undoubtedly provide the inspiration needed to eliminate the Counter-Terrorist team in Counter-Strike 2.

The Glock-18 Wasteland Rebel is a part of The Gamma Collection and its Factory New version is priced at $7.47, while the Field-Tested version is available for $4.15.

The pricing listed above for the Glock-18 skins in Counter-Strike 2 are subject to fluctuate. Be careful to seize the best offer on the Steam market at the appropriate moment.