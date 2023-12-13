7 best USP-S skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10

The USP-S skins in Counter-Strike 2 offer players great ways to express themselves. With its easy-to-control recoil and spray, the CT team's opening firearm is an excellent choice for medium and long-range gunfights. Few people are aware that Valve introduced it just a year following the release of CS:GO. All CT players used the P2000 for nearly a year, but most CS fans switched to the new gun when the developers offered the pistol and suppressor combo.

Since its release, Valve has released a ton of weapon cosmetics for the USP-S that suit a wide range of preferences. If you’re looking for one that won't blow a hole in your pocket, then this article is just for you. Here are the seven best affordable USP-S skins in Counter-Strike 2 under $10.

7 best picks for USP-S skins in Counter-Strike 2 under $10

1) Ticket to Hell

USP-S Ticket to Hell (Image via Valve)

The USP-S Ticket to Hell is among the most popular CS2 skins for secondary firearms when it comes to looks and cost-effectiveness. It is attractive and reasonably priced at the same time, with little phrases in a white font on a black background covering the entire USP-S. It appears to draw influence from the online event ticket concept as well as the warning labels found on batteries and cigarettes.

This skin is more appealing because of the imprinted phrases "Dead Silence" and "Please be Quiet," and it will be quite a show to play rounds with this. The Ticket to Hell’s Factory New version is available for $2, while the Minimal Wear version can be bought for around $0.89.

2) Cyrex

USP-S Cyrex (Image via Valve)

The Counter-Strike 2 community considers the Cyrex series to be a classic weapon finish. With its sleek, geometric form, the USP-S Cyrex is easily one of the best-looking pistol skins in the game. Many people will also find the appearance of the red and black color combinations appealing. This skin is highly sought after in the Counter-Strike 2 community because of its distinctive and eye-catching look.

It's an excellent and cheap CS2 skin for individuals who like to give their USP-S a futuristic, high-tech vibe. The Factory New variant of the USP-S Cyrex starts at $3.9, while the Field-Tested variant costs around $2.

3) Torque

USP-S Torque (Image via Valve)

The Torque cosmetic imparts a characteristic and eye-catching look to the USP-S handgun. This cheap CS2 weapon skin is enhanced by the use of a range of vibrant colors, futuristic patterns, and intricate textures. The word "torque" denotes a rotational force, so the design includes dynamic, whirling patterns to further explore this idea.

The Factory New version of the USP-S Torque is available for $1.65, while the Factory Tested version is available for $0.74.

4) Lead Conduit

USP-S Lead Conduit (Image via Valve)

The detailed bespoke engraving on the silencer and slide of this USP-S Lead Conduit skin makes it unique. This cheap CS2 cosmetic has an elegant appearance thanks to the black-and-brown body color combination. These minute details give the weapon a distinctive look.

The Factory New version costs $3.4, while the Field-Tested version costs around $0.66.

5) Black Lotus

USP-S Black Lotus (Image via Valve)

The USP-S Black Lotus skin is highly sought-after in Counter-Strike 2, drawing attention to itself with its beautiful layout and limited availability. This cosmetic, inspired by Asian mythology, has a gorgeous black and gold color scheme with a dragon and lotus blossoms. Because of the extraordinary craftsmanship and amount of detail, it is highly valued by collectors.

The Factory New condition of the USP-S Black Lotus is available for $6.3, while its Field Tested condition is available for $0.87.

6) Flashback

USP-S Flashback (Image via Valve)

The USP-S Flashback is the oldest yet most loved skin in the weapon’s skin roster. It is also one of the most affordable skins in Counter-Strike 2 for this gun. The Flashback's dark green and khaki-ish base color gives it a distinctly militaristic vibe. Additionally, it is covered in writing that reads "SHHH!," "Born To Clutch," "Press This," "67-69," and "Bang Switch." A peace symbol is then placed next to the handle to top it off.

The Factory New version of this skin is priced at $1.39, while the Field-Tested version is priced at $0.52.

7) Blood Tiger

USP-S Blood Tiger (Image via Valve)

With its striking and aggressive design that draws inspiration from a tiger's stripes and the idea of blood, the USP-S Blood Tiger conveys an intense and menacing appearance in Counter-Strike 2. Typically, it is a dramatic contrast to the weapon, combining black and dark red colors with dynamic designs suggestive of tiger stripes.

The Factory New version costs around $5.9, and the Field-Tested version costs around $2.

The prices of the USP-S skins in Counter-Strike 2 mentioned above are subject to change from time to time. Make sure you grab the right deal at the right time on the Steam market.