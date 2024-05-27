7 best teams heading to LPL Summer Split 2024

LPL Summer Split 2024 is almost here and it's time to witness top-tier League of Legends gameplay once again. 17 teams across China will battle head-to-head in the tournament starting June 1, 2024. LPL recently announced a new format heading to the Summer Split including the controversial Fearless Draft mode where teams can pick a champion only once in a series.

The region recently hosted MSI 2024 in May where the LCK and LPL first seeds Gen.G and BLG faced each other in the finals. Unfortunately for LPL, BLG failed to win the title on their home soil. The LPL Summer Split 2024 will determine the region's representatives in Worlds 2024.

Check out the best teams heading to LPL Summer.

BLG, TES, and five other strong teams heading to LPL Summer Split 2024

1) Bilibili Gaming (BLG)

BLG is one of the best teams coming to LPL Summer Split 2024 (Image via LPL)

Roster: Bin (Top), Xun (Jungle), knight (Mid), Elk (Dragon lane), ON (Support)

After finishing second in MSI, BLG is clearly the strongest team heading to the LPL Summer Split 2024. They are known for their aggressive playstyle and early game rotations, particularly the level 2 tower dives to get their bot lane ahead.

The team finished the Spring split regular season with an impressive 15-1 record and went on to represent LPL in MSI 2024 as the region's first seed. Although BLG failed to win the championship, they are still the team to beat this coming split.

2) Top Esports (TES)

Top Esports in LPL (Image via TES)

Roster: 369 (Top), Tian (Jungle), Creme (Mid), Jackeylove (Dragon lane), Meiko (Support)

TES is LPL's second seed in the recently concluded Leauge of Legends MSI 2024. Although they didn't go as far as fans would have hoped, a fifth/sixth place finish is still an impressive feat. The team comprises big names in League of Legends including former World champions Jackeylove and Meiko.

As a team, TES is known to favor their bot lane to get their super duo ahead. They aren't as consistent as other teams in the LPL, but their skill ceiling and potential are among the highest in the region.

3) JDG

JDG in LPL 2024 (Image via JDG)

Roster: Flandre (Top), Kanavi (Jungle), Yagao (Mid), Ruler (Dragon lane), MISSING (Support)

JDG went from almost winning everything in 2023 to struggling in Spring Split 2024. The roster changes didn't favor the then-superteam, even with the legendary ADC Ruler at its helm. Still, the team managed to secure third place during Spring with a 13-3 record.

TES defeated JDG 3-1 during the LPL Spring Semifinals to qualify for MSI. With the Worlds 2024 at stake, fans are hoping for JDG and Ruler's redemption in LPL Summer Split 2024.

4) NIP

NIP 2024 roster in LPL (Image via NIPLoL)

Roster: shanji (Top), Aki (Jungle), Rookie (Mid), Photic (Dragon lane), Zhuo (Support)

NIP improved so much since they first joined LPL in 2023. From 13th and eighth place finishes during the LPL Spring and Summer splits last year, the team finished fourth in the recently concluded LPL Spring 2024 Playoffs.

Much of the improvement came from the roster changes with shanji, Aki, and former World champion Rookie joining the team. With a top five finish in Spring, they are a team to look forward to in the LPL Summer Split 2024.

5) FPX

FPX roster in LPL 2024 (Image via FPX)

Roster: Xiaolaohu (Top), milkyway (Jungle), Care (Mid), Deokdam (Dragon lane), Life (Support)

FPX is a team that once lifted the Summoner's Cup. Since then, the organization has become a staple powerhouse in the LPL scene despite the roster changes every year. Currently, their rising star jungler milkyway and Korean duo bot, Deokdam and Life, are the stars of the show in the Chinese team.

In Spring 2024, the team placed fourth in the regular season, with eleven wins and five losses. The team headed to the Playoffs where they placed fifth-sixth after losing to NIP 3-1.

6) Weibo Gaming

WBG roster in 2024 (Image via WeiboGamingLoL)

Roster: Breathe (Top), Tarzan (Jungle), Xiaohu (Mid), Light (Dragon lane), Crisp (Support)

Weibo Gaming is still one of the top contenders heading to the LPL Summer Split 2024 despite a lackluster performance in Spring. The Worlds 2023 first runner-up is visibly weaker this year compared to last year which is heavily attributed to legendary top laner TheShy taking a break this season.

With veteran mid-laner Xiaohu leading the team together with Light and Crisp, the team secured an 8-8 finish during the Spring Split regular season.

7) LNG

Roster: Zika (Top), Weiwei (Jungle), Scout (Mid), GALA (Dragon lane), Hang (Support)

LNG had impressive finishes in the last international and domestic tournaments, so it isn't a surprise that they are among the best teams heading to LPL Summer Split 2024.

In Worlds 2023, the squad reached the quarterfinals before getting eliminated by then World Champions, T1. During the Spring Split 2024, the team kept four out of five members from last year, with the addition of Weiwei. LNG finished sixth in the regular season.

