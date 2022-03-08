"A cluttered noisy mess" :Battlefield 2042 players ask if they need to learn Python to understand the new scoreboard

After months of inactivity, Battlefield 2042 is back with a new update, and this one incorporates a functional scoreboard for the first time in the game.

DICE and EA's ambitious release has run into one problem from another. Features that should have been in the game from the start were missing as fans quickly became frustrated. The issues were amplified because the game is exclusively multiplayer and many of them disrupt the efficient working of the game.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Battlefield 2042 has finally added a scoreboard with their latest update. Battlefield 2042 has finally added a scoreboard with their latest update. https://t.co/KAPcH4R0Gp

The player count has drastically reduced, and DICE has finally started taking some action. A functional scoreboard has been asked for a long time, and it's finally arriving.

However, players still aren't happy, and perhaps it has to do with the overall state of the game, even with a functional scoreboard.

Battlefield 2042 brings a scoreboard, but fans are still unhappy

One of the main reasons for the ongoing unhappiness is past disappointments. When the trailer was launched, many fans had expected so many great things. The scoreboard, for instance, should have been there from the very start.

Even the scoreboard has a lot of problems. According to one player, it looks clumsy and chaotic - words that could be used to describe Battlefield 2042.

Dez @Dezmcc85 @bravoINTEL A cluttered noisy mess. Why use icons to represent deaths etc. Awful. @bravoINTEL A cluttered noisy mess. Why use icons to represent deaths etc. Awful.

It appears that the new scoreboard is way too complex and absolutely not suited to the expectations.

Exxo @OmniExxo Battlefield 2042 scoreboard:



What people wanted vs What we got Battlefield 2042 scoreboard:What people wanted vs What we got https://t.co/f6yCIxvKHG

It's quite clear that the new scoreboard looks very complex and too much for many players. Two of them asked if they would require modern coding language to decipher the scoreboards.

Boomer @FPSBoomerGames @bravoINTEL Should I learn Python before attempting to understand this scoreboard? @bravoINTEL Should I learn Python before attempting to understand this scoreboard?

Clairvoyant @burankownz @FPSBoomerGames @bravoINTEL If you’re capable of JavaScript, c#, react, vue.js, flutter and a bit of sql management yeah you’ll sort it out in a minute. Not a big deal. @FPSBoomerGames @bravoINTEL If you’re capable of JavaScript, c#, react, vue.js, flutter and a bit of sql management yeah you’ll sort it out in a minute. Not a big deal.

Some players are unhappy with the fact that this work has taken so long. This looks valid in the given context as there are many features yet to arise, including the delayed season one.

Daniel Pohronezny @DPohronezny @imliamob @bravoINTEL Because the developers at dice are obviously incapable of doing their jobs. 4 months and we get a scoreboard, and 4 bug fixes. They either really don't know what they're doing or they just don't care. @imliamob @bravoINTEL Because the developers at dice are obviously incapable of doing their jobs. 4 months and we get a scoreboard, and 4 bug fixes. They either really don't know what they're doing or they just don't care.

If the player count is to be relied on, it seems too little too late.

Once again, Battlefield 2042's basic elements being added later as features aren't making everyone happy.

Sascha D @quakecomposer Imagine, you launch a MP only game without: Scoreboard, voice chat, all chat, a server browser and then try to sell these basic functions 5+ months later as 'features'. That is #Battlefield2042 Imagine, you launch a MP only game without: Scoreboard, voice chat, all chat, a server browser and then try to sell these basic functions 5+ months later as 'features'. That is #Battlefield2042 .

Some players feel that the resources should have been spent in other areas as things like Season One's delay could have been avoided.

Krusty @krusty_85



#Battlefield2042 twitter.com/BattlefieldCom… Battlefield Direct Communication @BattlefieldComm



It's a zero downtime update so you'll be good to jump in and play once you have it downloaded



Update Notes: Update 3.3 for #Battlefield2042 goes live across all platforms tomorrow, March 8, at 09:00 UTCIt's a zero downtime update so you'll be good to jump in and play once you have it downloadedUpdate Notes: x.ea.com/73232 Update 3.3 for #Battlefield2042 goes live across all platforms tomorrow, March 8, at 09:00 UTCIt's a zero downtime update so you'll be good to jump in and play once you have it downloadedUpdate Notes: x.ea.com/73232 Update coming. Underwhelming to be honest. I have never agreed that a new scoreboard should have been top priority. So the same people that shouted for this for months will now complain that the update did nothing. Update coming. Underwhelming to be honest. I have never agreed that a new scoreboard should have been top priority. So the same people that shouted for this for months will now complain that the update did nothing.#Battlefield2042 twitter.com/BattlefieldCom…

In case people have forgotten, the release of the scoreboard was pushed back by a week. Seeing the relatively inferior quality makes the entire incident even more worrying for the game's future.

Enders @EndersFPS



New Weapon + Vehicle Leaks



Going to try to bite the bullet and play COD, maybe WZ & Apex, Elden Ring and upload some new stuff in the future. Hope to see you there & ty for support



Watch here: Battlefield 2042 Scoreboard Updated Delayed.......... AgainNew Weapon + Vehicle LeaksGoing to try to bite the bullet and play COD, maybe WZ & Apex, Elden Ring and upload some new stuff in the future. Hope to see you there & ty for supportWatch here: youtu.be/kBTITu35Vmo Battlefield 2042 Scoreboard Updated Delayed.......... AgainNew Weapon + Vehicle LeaksGoing to try to bite the bullet and play COD, maybe WZ & Apex, Elden Ring and upload some new stuff in the future. Hope to see you there & ty for supportWatch here: youtu.be/kBTITu35Vmo https://t.co/7ndRsHgSz1

With the emergence of several serious issues, some fans believe it's not yet time to stay up for the game.

That_Lazy_Shadow @ThatLazyShadow @bravoINTEL Wooohhh yeah!!!! Okay back to bed 🛌 wake me up when the game is actually fixed. @bravoINTEL Wooohhh yeah!!!! Okay back to bed 🛌 wake me up when the game is actually fixed. 😴 https://t.co/JuO3QA68lr

The scoreboard is something that Battlefield 2042 should have had from the beginning. It's unbelievable to think that a game built as multiplayer-only did not have a scoreboard for so long. It now remains to be seen if the 'feature' could revive the player count.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul