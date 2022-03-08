"A cluttered noisy mess" :Battlefield 2042 players ask if they need to learn Python to understand the new scoreboard

After months of inactivity, Battlefield 2042 is back with a new update, and this one incorporates a functional scoreboard for the first time in the game.
DICE and EA's ambitious release has run into one problem from another. Features that should have been in the game from the start were missing as fans quickly became frustrated. The issues were amplified because the game is exclusively multiplayer and many of them disrupt the efficient working of the game.
The player count has drastically reduced, and DICE has finally started taking some action. A functional scoreboard has been asked for a long time, and it's finally arriving.
However, players still aren't happy, and perhaps it has to do with the overall state of the game, even with a functional scoreboard.
Battlefield 2042 brings a scoreboard, but fans are still unhappy
One of the main reasons for the ongoing unhappiness is past disappointments. When the trailer was launched, many fans had expected so many great things. The scoreboard, for instance, should have been there from the very start.
Even the scoreboard has a lot of problems. According to one player, it looks clumsy and chaotic - words that could be used to describe Battlefield 2042.
It appears that the new scoreboard is way too complex and absolutely not suited to the expectations.
It's quite clear that the new scoreboard looks very complex and too much for many players. Two of them asked if they would require modern coding language to decipher the scoreboards.
Some players are unhappy with the fact that this work has taken so long. This looks valid in the given context as there are many features yet to arise, including the delayed season one.
If the player count is to be relied on, it seems too little too late.
Once again, Battlefield 2042's basic elements being added later as features aren't making everyone happy.
Some players feel that the resources should have been spent in other areas as things like Season One's delay could have been avoided.
In case people have forgotten, the release of the scoreboard was pushed back by a week. Seeing the relatively inferior quality makes the entire incident even more worrying for the game's future.
With the emergence of several serious issues, some fans believe it's not yet time to stay up for the game.
The scoreboard is something that Battlefield 2042 should have had from the beginning. It's unbelievable to think that a game built as multiplayer-only did not have a scoreboard for so long. It now remains to be seen if the 'feature' could revive the player count.