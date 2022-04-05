A Company Vanishing Into The Deep Genshin Impact world quest guide

With the release of The Chasm, Genshin Impact players can find many NPCs spread all across the region and some of them can trigger new world quests.

These World Quests can be completed to gather more lore-related information or just merely for the extra rewards. Only through thorough exploration can players stumble upon this World Quest called "A company vanishing into the deep."

Keep in mind that players will have to complete the Chasm Splunker World Quest to unlock this World Quest. The World Quest is all about helping a Fatui regiment that got lost inside the Underground Chasm. Out of a group of 60, only four Fatui agents remain now.

Here, players will find everything they need to know about the World Quest from its location to how to complete it.

Genshin Impact: Walkthrough of A Company Vanishing into the Deep

Teleport to this waypoint in Main Mining Area (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can find the World Quest in the Main Mining Area of the Chasm. Teleport to the southern waypoint of the Main Mining Area and turn left before heading west into the cave. Keep walking until players can find a Fatui camp and four Fatui agents just standing there.

They will have to talk to Anton to initiate the World Quest, this will lead to a sequence of dialogs between the Fatui agents explaining the situation and arguing amongst themselves.

Location of Anton (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can choose to fight these Fatui agents if they want to by selecting the appropriate dialog to trigger a fight. After the dialogue sequence, Fatui agents will ask the traveler to help them gather some food. Give any four ingredients to Anton, it does not matter if players give four of the same ingredients or four different ones.

A different group of Fatui agents will appear and players will have to defeat the incoming Fatui agents to talk to Anton again.

Location of Supply Station (Image via Genshin Impact)

After apologizing for the actions of his fellow comrades, Anton requests for help again. This time, he will ask the players to investigate a Fatui supply station and inform Anton about the current situation on the ground.

The supply station is located in the AD-Hoc Main tunnel. Players will have to teleport to the western waypoint of the Ad-Hoc Main tunnel and glide south to find the supply station.

Players will find that the supply station has been abandoned. They will stumble into a notice and some lost documents declaring Fatui as the enemy of Liyue and that all forms of collaboration are nullified. Defeat the Treasure Hoarder that appears after reading the documents and return to Anton.

Return to Anton and inform him about the abandoned supply station which will trigger another set of dialogs. This completes the World Quest which will also reward the players with free Primogems and other rewards.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul