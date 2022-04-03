Lost in a Foreign Land Genshin Impact quest guide

Lost in a Foreign Land is a series of quests in Genshin Impact. Currently, there are two days' worth of quests for players to do; after they complete the first quest, they must wait until the next Daily Reset to do the next one.

Genshin Impact players must complete The Chasm Spelunkers to unlock Lost in a Foreign Land's first quest. If a player fulfills that condition, they just need to go to the Teleport Waypoint in The Glowing Narrows (it's above "ow" in "The Glowing Narrows" when viewed on the World Map).

There will be an Isolated Electro Cicin Mage here, defeat her.

Genshin Impact quest guide: Lost in a Foreign Land

The Isolated Electro Cicin Mage will talk to the player after being defeated (Image via miHoYo)

Once the Isolated Electro Cicin Mage is defeated, she will start talking to the player. Some Floating Fungi will come out of nowhere after this dialogue, so defeat them to proceed with the quest. The player will speak to the Electro Cicin Mage once more (her name is Katarina) and will be told to go to her hidden encampment.

This camp will be marked on the map, so Genshin Impact players can't miss it. Katarina will be there and wish to talk to the player again tomorrow. They will earn 30 Primogems for their trouble.

Wait until the next Daily Reset before proceeding to the next quest.

Lost in a Foreign Land: Seeking

Katarina will be at her encampment once again (Image via miHoYo)

Once the Daily Reset happens, return to Katarina at her encampment. She will ask players to find some clues left behind by Nikolay, and they will be given a general area to look southeast of The Glowing Narrows. Head to that tunnel and use the Lumenstone Adjuvant on the nearby Oozing Concentration.

The "clue" that Genshin Impact players want to find is a diary; it's southwest of that Oozing Concentration. Interact with it to get the next objective. That objective will be marked on the map, so go there and defeat the Ruin Guard. The nearby gate should finally open up.

Corporal Nikolay's Diary is on some nearby hay, so interact with it. They should receive a Bloody Sergeant's Insignia. Return to Katarina to finish this part of Lost in a Foreign Land. Genshin Impact players will get 30 Primogems for their trouble.

Nikolay's Letter's location (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

On the next Daily Reset, Travelers can head to the above location south of Stony Halls to find a letter from Nikolay. It's a lengthy letter, so Travelers can read all of it or choose to skip through it. Currently, Katarina and her brother's fate remains a mystery, as it seems as though there are no further Lost in a Foreign Land quests in the underground portion of The Chasm.

Katarina will no longer be at her encampment. Some players speculate that she is either injured or dead, but Travelers will likely have to wait for a future update to find out more about her story.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Do you hope to see this storyline continue in a future update? Yes No 0 votes so far