A complete guide to find the MLBB weekly report

The MLBB weekly report helps Mobile Legends Bang Bang gamers check their weekly performance, and guide themselves on the best ways to improve their gameplay. This is a common practice among players to find their strengths and weaknesses based on their performances every week. It tells them about the heroes they often use, MVP, KDAs and other crucial match details that they can also share with friends if needed.

However, newbies may not know about this feature, and if they do, it can be hard for them to find these reports. Therefore, this article provides a complete guide to making use of the feature in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Players should remember that the weekly report in MLBB is not available in the game, and can only be accessed via TikTok.

Steps to find the MLBB weekly report

If you are new to Mobile Legends Bang Bang and trying to improve your gameplay and performance, here is your complete guide to finding your MLBB weekly report.

Step 1: First, you need to launch the game.

First, you need to launch the game. Step 2: Now head to your Profile by tapping on your Avatar on the top-left corner of the screen.

Now head to your Profile by tapping on your Avatar on the top-left corner of the screen. Step 3: Find the ‘Account’ option (the last option on the sidebar menu).

Find the ‘Account’ option (the last option on the sidebar menu). Step 4: Find the TikTok account option, and then tap it to connect your game account to your TikTok account.

Find the TikTok account option, and then tap it to connect your game account to your TikTok account. Step 5: Head to the official Mobile Legends Bang Bang page from there and click on the MLBB weekly report to see all your achievements for the last week in the game.

You can also share this report through your social media accounts, like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, and share your achievements with your friends.

This feature helps you get a report card based on which you can evaluate your performance in the game. It can help you stay motivated and focused on improving your skills. You should also connect your game account to a Moonton profile to ensure the best security.

This concludes the guide on how to find your MLBB weekly report. Keep checking the report every week to sort out your strengths and weaknesses. This way, you can keep improving your performance and add more achievements in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Climbing up the rank ladder en route to Mythic is not easy. However, you can get there faster by analyzing your performance the right way.

Since you will be checking out the report card based on the most frequently used heroes over the past week, you can check out our MLBB hero guides to get the most out of them as well.