The final part of the Into the Frame mini-game in Genshin Impact's Roses and Muskets event is now available. The stage is titled A Film in Moments and features an actress (played by Charlotte) who is trying to capture the gorgeous scenery of the Court of Fontaine city. Once again, there are five frames, and you must capture the perfect shot with proper narration to complete the challenge.

You can obtain several rewards, such as Primogems and Theater Tickets, by completing the A Film in Moments challenge.

Genshin Impact Into the Frame: A Film in Moments (Day 4) guide

Into the Frame Day 4 A Film in Moments script (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is the script of the final part of the Genshin Impact Into the Frame minigame, A Film in Moments:

At the corner of a lane in the Court of Fontaine, an actress (played by Charlotte) has set up a Kamera and is adjusting it to find the perfect angle to capture photos that show off the gorgeous scenery of the city at a glance. After mentally comparing a few different angles, she makes her decision.

Frame I

Capture the actor and the environment (Image via HoYoverse)

In the first frame of A Film in Moments, you need to capture the environment and the character who will perform. Select the image on the left.

Frame II

Take a close-up shot of Charlotte (Image via HoYoverse)

This time, you must highlight the actress's demeanor as she ponders. You can select the bottom image with a close-up shot of Charlotte's face.

The narration for this scene is:

"If the shot is taken from this angle..."

Frame III

Film Charlotte from behind (Image via HoYoverse)

In the third frame, you must film the actress as she ponders something while looking at the already set-up Kamera. Select the bottom image that shows Charlotte looking at her Kamera.

Frame IV

Show both the actress and the scenery (Image via HoYoverse)

For the fourth one, you need to show how the actress ponders her pictures' contents while capturing the scenery of the Court of Fontaine in the frame. You can select the image on the top right.

Frame V

Capture the change in mood of the actress (Image via HoYoverse)

In the final frame of A Film in Moments, you need to film the actress's demeanor as she shows her changes in mood. Select the image that shows Charlotte's face.

Here is the narration for this scene:

"Yes, we should be able to capture the entirety of the Court of Fontaine at its best."

Into the Frame Day 4 rewards

A Film in Moments reward (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the rewards for successfully filming A Film in Moments in Genshin Impact's Roses and Muskets:

Primogems x30

Theater Tickets x100

Film of Fun x160

Sanctifying Unction x4

Hero's Wit x3

Mystic Enhancement Ore x6

This concludes our Genshin Impact Into the Frame Day Four guide.