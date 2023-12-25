A Transaction: Genshin Impact Into the Frame Day 3 event guide

The third part of the Into the Frame mini-game, "A Transaction," is now available in Genshin Impact's Roses and Muskets event. This time, you must film a business deal between a merchant (played by Yoimiya) and a client (played by Riqueti). Like the previous stages, you will receive a script and must select the best shot and appropriate narrations according to the instructions.

Completing the third stage will reward you with Primogems, Theather Tickets, Film for Fun, and more. Here is a complete Genshin Impact Into the Frame A Transaction guide.

Genshin Impact Into the Frame: A Transaction (Day 3) guide

Into the Frame Day 3 A Transaction script (Image via HoYoverse)

The third part of the Into the Frame minigame in Genshin Impact's Roses and Muskets event is titled A Transaction. The script for the film is:

A fireworks merchant arriving in Fontaine (played by Yoimiya) and her client (played by Riqueti) have arranged to meet at Hotel Debord to discuss a sale. After carefully checking the samples, the client acknowledges the quality of the fireworks, and a deal is struck.

There are five frames, three of which need appropriate narrations to match the script for maximum points.

Frame I

Film Riqueti checking out the materials (Image via HoYoverse)

For the first frame, you must film the customer sizing up the samples on the table. Select the image at the bottom of Riqueti looking at the materials on the table.

Frame II

Get a shot of Riqueti talking to the merchant (Image via HoYoverse)

In the second frame, you need to film the customer bartering with the mysterious merchant. You can select the image of Riqueti on the left.

The narration for the scene is:

"Hey, can you guarantee the effectiveness of these products?"

Frame III

Reveal the merchant's identity (Image via HoYoverse)

The third frame will finally reveal the mysterious merchant's identity. Select the image on the right to show Yoimiya's face. There is no narration in this scene.

Frame IV

Show off the branded products (Image via HoYoverse)

In the fourth frame, the merchant displays the branded products to the customer. Select the image at the bottom that shows the entire box next to Yoimiya.

The narration for this scene:

"These have been our most popular products across the years, our star merchandise! Guaranteed to provide only the biggest and the most beautiful fireworks for your satisfaction."

Frame V

Show Riqueti's reaction (Image via HoYoverse)

The deal is successful, and you must show the client's reaction in the final frame. Select the image with Riqueti's face.

Here's the narration:

"Done, we have a deal."

Into the Frame Day 3 Reward

Rewards for successfully filming A Transaction (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the rewards you can obtain by filming A Transaction in Genshin Impact Into the Frame mini-game:

Primogems x30

Film for Fun x160

Theater Tickets x100

Hero's Wit x3

Mystic Enhancement Ore x6

Sanctifying Unction x4

This concludes the Frame Day Three A Transaction guide. You can also collect Theater Tickets by completing other minigames in Genshin Impact's Roses and Muskets event to obtain the free 4-star event Claymore and its refinement materials.