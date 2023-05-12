A look at Ben Balmaceda's notable voice acting roles before Genshin Impact's Kaveh

Ben Balmaceda voices Kaveh in Genshin Impact, but some gamers might be curious to know who else he's voiced in the past. Balmaceda has been active in the business since 2014, meaning that there are plenty of roles to discuss. He has lent his voice to a lot of characters in the past, including filler background ones that usually don't get credited.
This article highlights some of the most notable roles that Kaveh's English VA has voiced apart from the 4-star Dendro Claymore user in Genshin Impact. Some of these characters should be familiar to the reader. If not them, perhaps the works that they come from should be recognizable, especially since some shows like One Piece are famous worldwide.
Who has Ben Balmaceda voiced besides Kaveh from Genshin Impact?
Here is a list of notable characters that Ben Balmaceda has voiced in the past several years, apart from Genshin Impact's Kaveh:
- Pedro from One Piece
- Charlotte Newji from One Piece
- Jiro Yakuin from More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers
- Surma from Attack on Titan
- Teruo Hazukashi from My Hero Academia
- Olmar from Vinland Saga Season 2
- Pablo Cabassos from BLUELOCK
- Kris from Spy x Family
- Neku Sakuraba from The World Ends With You
- Tezca from Brawlhalla
- Shadow Triad from Pokemon Masters EX
- Raguel from The Devil is a Part-Timer!!
- O. Dio from Live a Live
- Raido from Aharen-san wa Hakarenai
- Yui from Kemono Jihen
Kaveh's English voice actor has done a ton of small roles in some big-time anime and even a few video games. Aside from what's listed above, he's also voiced characters in the following anime:
- Black Clover
- Dr. Stone
- Fruits Basket
- Kagyua-sama: Love is War
- Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Tribe Nine
Do note that everything listed above only includes roles up to Ben Balmaceda's most recent one with Kaveh in Genshin Impact.
Ben Balmaceda has also done foreign dubbing, with notable roles like:
- Hyun-soo from Emergency Declaration
- Roman from Fire
- Adieis from The First King
Similarly, the VA was involved in several audiobooks, commercials, and even in theatre. Kaveh fans who want to know the full list of everybody this voice actor has dubbed for can find it on Ben Be Voicing, which is his official website. The website also includes more details, such as his home studio equipment, biography, and who trained him.
Kaveh's voice in Genshin Impact
In case readers want to listen to Kaveh's voice, the above video includes all of his lines from Genshin Impact 3.6. The character is a 4-star unit, meaning that many players can acquire him fairly easily, especially if they pull on an Event Wish featuring him. Alternatively, Travelers who like the character but never pulled him may enjoy the above video.
That's everything that gamers need to know about Kaveh's English voice actor and his past notable roles.