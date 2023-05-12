A look at Ben Balmaceda's notable voice acting roles before Genshin Impact's Kaveh

Ben Balmaceda voices Kaveh in Genshin Impact, but some gamers might be curious to know who else he's voiced in the past. Balmaceda has been active in the business since 2014, meaning that there are plenty of roles to discuss. He has lent his voice to a lot of characters in the past, including filler background ones that usually don't get credited.

This article highlights some of the most notable roles that Kaveh's English VA has voiced apart from the 4-star Dendro Claymore user in Genshin Impact. Some of these characters should be familiar to the reader. If not them, perhaps the works that they come from should be recognizable, especially since some shows like One Piece are famous worldwide.

Who has Ben Balmaceda voiced besides Kaveh from Genshin Impact?

Here is a list of notable characters that Ben Balmaceda has voiced in the past several years, apart from Genshin Impact's Kaveh:

Pedro from One Piece

Charlotte Newji from One Piece

Jiro Yakuin from More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers

Surma from Attack on Titan

Teruo Hazukashi from My Hero Academia

Olmar from Vinland Saga Season 2

Pablo Cabassos from BLUELOCK

Kris from Spy x Family

Neku Sakuraba from The World Ends With You

Tezca from Brawlhalla

Shadow Triad from Pokemon Masters EX

Raguel from The Devil is a Part-Timer!!

O. Dio from Live a Live

Raido from Aharen-san wa Hakarenai

Yui from Kemono Jihen

Kaveh's English voice actor has done a ton of small roles in some big-time anime and even a few video games. Aside from what's listed above, he's also voiced characters in the following anime:

Black Clover

Dr. Stone

Fruits Basket

Kagyua-sama: Love is War

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury

My Dress-Up Darling

Tribe Nine

Do note that everything listed above only includes roles up to Ben Balmaceda's most recent one with Kaveh in Genshin Impact.

A collage of various roles this VA has done before (Image via Ben Be Voicing)

Ben Balmaceda has also done foreign dubbing, with notable roles like:

Hyun-soo from Emergency Declaration

Roman from Fire

Adieis from The First King

Similarly, the VA was involved in several audiobooks, commercials, and even in theatre. Kaveh fans who want to know the full list of everybody this voice actor has dubbed for can find it on Ben Be Voicing, which is his official website. The website also includes more details, such as his home studio equipment, biography, and who trained him.

Kaveh's voice in Genshin Impact

In case readers want to listen to Kaveh's voice, the above video includes all of his lines from Genshin Impact 3.6. The character is a 4-star unit, meaning that many players can acquire him fairly easily, especially if they pull on an Event Wish featuring him. Alternatively, Travelers who like the character but never pulled him may enjoy the above video.

That's everything that gamers need to know about Kaveh's English voice actor and his past notable roles.

