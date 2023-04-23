Genshin Impact Kaveh banner characters, weapons, and pity guide

Kaveh is an upcoming Dendro character that will be released in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.6, which begins on May 2, 2023. It should be noted that he is the only 4-star unit that has been confirmed for the upcoming half of the patch. HoYoverse is yet to reveal any other characters or weapons that will be featured in the Event Limited Wishes.

That said, the latest Genshin Impact leaks have revealed the complete banner lineup for the upcoming phase. Here is the full list of characters and weapons that are expected to be featured together with Kaveh. Since HoYoverse has not confirmed the banners, the information in this article is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 3.6 phase two character banner leaked

During the Genshin Impact 3.6 Special Program, HoYoverse confirmed that Baizhu, Ganyu, and Kaveh will be in the second phase of the ongoing patch, which will begin on May 2, 2023. The developers are yet to reveal the other characters and weapons on the banners. Based on the latest leaks, here is a list of all the units that will likely be in the Phase Two Event Wishes:

Baizhu (Dendro - Catalyst)

Ganyu (Cryo - Bow)

Kaveh (Dendro - Claymore)

Fischl (Electro - Bow)

Candace (Hydro - Polearm)

Since both Baizhu and Ganyu are 5-star characters, they will be on two separate banners. However, Kaveh and the other 4-star unit will be featured on both banners, so Genshin Impact fans do not have to worry about not missing Kaveh. At the same time, HXG also revealed the 4-star weapons that are likely to be on the Epitome Invocation banner:

Jadefall's Splendor (Catalyst)

Amos' Bow (Bow)

Sacrificial Bow (Bow)

Lion's Roar (Sword)

Favonius Lance (Polearm)

Makhaira Aquamarine (Claymore)

Wandering Evenstar (Catalyst)

Jadefall's Splendor is a new 5-star Catalyst and is a decent weapon in the game overall. Other entries on the list are also good options; however, a player shouldn't feel forced into pulling on this banner.

Kaveh banner gacha pity explained

In Genshin Impact, a player is guaranteed to get at least one 4-star item in every 10 pulls and one 5-star item in every 90 pulls on a Character Event Wish. Be that as it may, the gacha result is not guaranteed to be a character that is featured on the banner.

When a player first pulls on a new Event Wish, there is a 50% chance that they will get the featured 5-star. Furthermore, depending on the summoning history, they might also lose 50-50 and get a permanent 5-star unit. In the case of a 4-star, if a player fails to get a character featured on the banner in 10 pulls, then, their next 4-star will be guaranteed to be the featured character.

In hindsight, a player must pull 180 times to guarantee themselves at least one copy of Baizhu or Ganyu, but one can still get them before reaching that point. If they are lucky, they can even summon both under 50 pulls.

