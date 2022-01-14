Genshin Impact: Lotus Eater quest and Dragonbone flower guide 

“Lotus Eater'' is a new world quest in Enakonomiya and forms part of Genshin Impact nation Inazuma's reputation. The quest was added in the recent 2.4 update of Genshin Impact.

Unlike other world quests, where you activate them by talking to an Afterimage, Lotus Eater requires you to solve a mini-puzzle first to start the quest. Follow this guide for a more in-depth walk-through of the quest.

To begin the Genshin Impact quest, players have to solve a puzzle and bring up the after image of an NPC ghost to start the quest.

Steps to solve the Genshin Impact world quest - Lotus Eater

To solve the puzzle, teleport to Serpent’s Heart Ruins and glide down towards the west until you encounter a cavern. Continue in the cavern until you come across a pile of chests with seal symbols behind it. These seals are the key to unlocking the puzzle.

Seal pattern in the ruin cavern (Image via WoW Quests on YouTube)

Set Enakonomiya to Evernight and teleport back to Serpent’s Heart Ruins. Head towards the building in front of the waypoint and activate the doors in the order shown by the seals.

Talk to Afterimage that appears right after the cut scene and they will send you to find more information about them. Interact with the stone tablet right outside the circle of doors in Serpent’s Heart to continue the quest.

Ancient tablets right outside the building (Image via WoW Quests on YouTube)

To find where “The children are hidden,” switch to Whitenight, teleport to the westernmost teleport point in The Narrows and head to the designated location. Here, you have to hit the triangle mechanisms till the “This seems to be the right position” message pops up.

Head inside the ruins and find Afterimage and talk to them. The correct answer to their question is ''After the sun, the darkness starts...'' This is the second choice you get when you talk to the Afterimage.

The Afterimage in ruins (Image via WoW Quests on Youtube)

After talking to the Afterimage, head to Evernight Temple to the designated location where you will find the ‘Water of Lethe.’ After grabbing the water, head to the entrance of Enakonomiya, where you will have to water the Dragonbone flower. The flower will only condense after the next server daily reset, so you will have to wait for it to condense.

This marks the end of the Genshin Impact quest.

Dragonbone blooming (Image via WoW Quests on YouTube)

Once you get the condensed Dragonbone orb, you can either sell it or keep it in your inventory as a memento. To sell it, head to either Xigu Antiques in Liyue, With Wind Comes Glory in Mondstadt, or Netsuke no Gen Crafts in Inazuma. Each shop will offer you 80,000 mora and a signature dish of that Genshin Impact nation in the exchange.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen