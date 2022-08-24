Absurdity in video games peak as Goat Simulator 3's release is announced at Gamescom 2022

The third-person sandbox adventure game, Goat Simulator 3, showcased its gameplay trailer at Gamescom 2022. This franchise is known for its ludicrous nature, where players take on the form of a goat and become a menace to the environment around them.

If the last two games were not absurd enough, the latest title is sure to throw out all apprehensions. Taking place in San Angora, the upcoming game will feature new areas, challenges, events and more, through which the protagonist will disturb humanity's already fragile peace.

With the gameplay trailer being revealed at Gamescom 2022, here is everything gamers need to know about the Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 promises to take players on a destructive joyride, as revealed at Gamescom 2022

Wrecking havoc is a popular video game trope, as has been seen in popular franchises like GTA 5. However, none of the titles so far have lived up to the limitless possibilities of Goat Simulator 3.

The wacky title gives players the ability to customize their goat persona as they please, including adding jet packs to boost their speed and balancing toilet rolls on their head.

Players can choose what kind of goat they want to be, such as tall or stripy. The goats can even enhance their hostile prowess by getting ability-infused gear, which includes horns and hooves.

Rather than causing destruction alone, players can partner up with other goats to terrorize all of humanity with Goat Simulator 3's player multiplayer option, which was also showcased at Gamecom 2022. Four players can play the game together to cause even more destruction.

If players do not feel like causing trouble, Goat Simulator 3 will also have seven thematic multiplayer mini-games. One of those games is Hoofball, which is a parody of Rocket League.

The new location of the game, San Angora, will have hidden secrets, quests, and collectables that players can discover. If players feel like the goat is moving too slowly, they can also use vehicles to drive around, as shown in the Gamescom 2022 trailer.

These cars can be driven rashly and have their own explosive mechanisms, which will cause a lot of added commotion. Players will also have the option to grind rails, similar to stakeboarders.

Like previous Goat Sumilator games, players are pushed to create as much havoc as possible to disturb every NPC in the game.

Quite a lot of people were surprised by the announcement of Goat Simulator 3, as there is no Goat Simulator 2. The developers of the game, Coffee Stain, took a jab at the delay of Dying Light 2 with the trailer they released during Summer Gamefest 2022.

Coffee Stain changed the title of their game to mock the development of Dying Light 2, and poked the latter's developers to move on from it.

As per the announcement made during Gamescom 2022, the sandbox open-world game will be released on November 17, 2022 on all next gen gaming platforms.

