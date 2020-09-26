Rocket League surpasses CS: GO in all-time concurrent players

Rocket League has always been a popular game. However, this popularity has skyrocketed further with the switch to free-to-play. The game went free-to-play on September 23, 2020. Every device that can play the car soccer game now gets to play for free with cross-play enabled.

Rocket League has teamed up with Fortnite for the Llama-Rama event. The game has several rewards for players that purchased and played it prior to the free-to-play status. It, therefore, appears to be doing everything right to entice players to log in.

Rocket League servers crash

*Goes F2P* Our servers can handle it.

*severs legit crash* oh — IsThatAProto?! (@ItsElectroLite) September 23, 2020

As soon as Rocket League was released as free-to-play, the servers crashed. This could mean that Epic Games, who now own the developers behind Rocket League, did not anticipate how big the game's popularity would be.

So many players were excited to play Rocket League, possibly for the first time, that it was enough to overload the servers.

Rocket League moves above CS: GO in concurrent players

RL has surpassed the all time peak concurrent players in CSGO pic.twitter.com/xfFv83Smqd — Cj (@cjsmurph) September 25, 2020

It is crazy to think that Rocket League surpassed CS: GO in the all-time concurrent players department. CS: GO is one of the kings of player population and event views. The all-time peak for CS: GO players is 1,305,714. Rocket League went over that by several thousand. At one point, they reached a concurrent player base of 1,321,924.

However, there are some things to take into account. The CS: GO player peak is only on PC. Rocket League has players across PC, Xbox, PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch. That leaves a bit of disparity but it does not take anything away from Rocket League.

No matter the system, Rocket League has proven to be a massively popular and successful title, with more great things sure to come.