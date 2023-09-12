Abundance character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.3

The Abundance Path in Honkai Star Rail boasts few characters in its arsenal. Each character following the Path of Abundance excels in healing their allies on the battlefield. While all Abundance characters wield dissimilar elements, they all specialize in the same field.

Each unit is a must-have in various end-game activities as their utility is necessary to clear them.

This article ranks all available Path of Abundance characters into a tier list based on their performance in various activities as of Honkai Star Rail version 1.3’s meta.

Luocha and Bailu are the best Paths of Abundance characters in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3

All Abundance characters are placed in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

As shown above, each character in this tier list is ranked and classified from SS to B tier based on their performance. Each character is probed without any Eidolon levels for an equitable judgment.

SS tier

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in this tier is superior to every other Abundance character. The unit’s kit can also be utilized with little to almost no investment. The SS tier Abundance Honkai Star Rail character is:

Luocha

Luocha is the best Path of Abundance character in Honkai Star Rail. He can use his kit to heal his allies while dealing Imaginary damage and hindering his enemy's movement simultaneously.

From his release in version 1.1, “Galactic Roaming,” he secured the top healer spot, and by using his abilities, he makes sure that every one of his allies survives on the battlefield.

S tier

Bailu (Image via HoYoverse)

The character under this tier is spectacular but requires a significant amount of investment to shine on the battlefield. The S tier Abundance character is:

Bailu

Bailu is the only 5-star Abundance character that players can obtain from the Stellar Warp banner.

Before Luocha’s release in Honkai Star Rail, Bailu was the top Abundance character. While she is not the best Abundance unit, with her abilities, she makes sure no one dies on the battlefield. Also, she can revive a single ally once when they are knocked down.

A tier

Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

The character that falls under this tier is excellent and requires a considerable amount of investment. The A tier Abundance character is:

Lynx

Lynx is the newest character in the game, excelling in healing her allies. When paired with extraordinary characters, she can shine on the battlefield and easily clear multiple end-game activities.

B tier

Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

The Star Rail character under this tier is substandard and can be disappointing in some situations. The B tier Abundance character is:

Natasha

Natasha is the only free-to-play Abundance character in Honkai Star Rail. She requires multiple Eidolon levels to make an impact and ensure everyone survives on the battlefield. Natasha also needs a decent amount of investment to shine on the battlefield.