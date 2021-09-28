Aceu opens up about Wraith, calls her "the worst character" in Apex Legends

The Apex Legends community considers Aceu as one of the best players in the game. His mechanics and aim set him apart from his competitors. He is a content creator for NRG, one of the world's most prominent esports organizations.

Apex Legends was launched in 2019, and Wraith has been one of the most popular characters since. Despite nerfs during past seasons, the "interdimensional skirmisher" is one of the most popular characters in the game, with a pick rate of 11.4%.

Meanwhile, Octane has been the most picked character in the game.

While players continue to pick Wraith as their main character in Apex Legends, NRG streamer Aceu is thoroughly convinced that she is not a strong character in the meta.

Aceu calls Wraith "by far the worst character in the game" during Apex Legends stream

During one of Aceu's streams, a follower asked if he preferred Wraith or Octane. Surprisingly, the pro called Wraith one of the worst characters in Apex Legends.

His reason for making this statement was due to a set of nerfs, making the character far weaker than she was during Season 1 and Season 2.

One of the biggest sets of nerfs that impacted Wraith's ability is the added time to her tactical ability. She now takes some time to enter the void, whereas Wraith could do so almost instantly during earlier seasons.

This easily helped Wraith players disengage from fights without taking too much damage in the process. Apart from that, Wraith's hitbox also increased, making her an easier target to hit.

Aceu explained that there are better alternatives in Apex Legends like Octane and Horizon.

Also Read

While he might be exaggerating by calling her the worst legend in the game, the nerfs have significantly impacted her kit. Wraith mains might argue that the nerfs might have ruined the character, but players continue to choose this legend while entering Casual and Ranked games.

Loyal Wraith mains who have been playing Apex Legends with this character since Season 1 are eagerly waiting for a buff. But, given her continued popularity and high pick rate, it is unlikely that this character will receive another buff anytime soon.

Edited by Ravi Iyer