What is Screen Break? Internet criticizes Addison Rae's blue light skincare product amid Valkyrae and Ludwig criticism

Addison Rae has been on the internet's downside for the past week after unveiling the launch of her brand new skincare product, Screen Break.

The act of releasing a skincare product was not the cause of the backlash but rather the product itself. Screen Break is said to be a skin mist that will protect users from the "harmful effects of blue light" and works as an anti-pollution product.

Rae's product has been called very reminiscent of Valkyrae's now-defunct skincare line RFLCT, which received backlash for claiming that blue light was harmful.

What are your thoughts? Addison Rae launched a new skin care mist called Screen Break that protects against blue light and pollution.What are your thoughts? Addison Rae launched a new skin care mist called Screen Break that protects against blue light and pollution. What are your thoughts? 😅 https://t.co/GN7GHjRHxY

What is Addison Rae's product Screen Break? Valkyrae and Ludwig react to the situation

Screen Break was released under ITEM Beauty, a makeup and skincare company launched by none other than the TikTok star herself. According to the official website, Screen Break has been described as the following:

"Relieve tired, screen-drained skin with this hydrating boost of blue light protection. A botanical blend clinically proven to protect skin from screen-emitted HEV blue light and daily pollution. Packed with glycerin to hydrate, niacinamide to tone, dandelion extract to defend daily pollutants and ashwagandha to protect skin as you scroll, swipe and stream."

Further, the instructions for the product indicate that you can use it whenever "you need a skin break."

Screen Break claims to prevent one's skin from blue light, alluding to it being harmful. The claim had already been dug into and dismissed when Valkyrae promoted RLFCT, as many skincare experts came out to reveal that blue light emitted from screens is not significant enough to harm one's skin.

pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20070834/ Repeated exposure of blue light for 5 days does not damage DNA. Vacuolization is likely due to heat. No change in p53 expression to indicate any damage in DNA, no photo-aging effects on histology.20J/cm^2, cumulative dose of 100 J/cm^2 Repeated exposure of blue light for 5 days does not damage DNA. Vacuolization is likely due to heat. No change in p53 expression to indicate any damage in DNA, no photo-aging effects on histology.20J/cm^2, cumulative dose of 100 J/cm^2pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20070834/

Back when Valkyrae's scandal involving her promoting RLFCT took off, a part of the internet became well-versed with the phenomenon of blue light and why claiming it was harmful enough to need protection could be seen as misleading.

Considering the aforementioned incident, the announcement of Addison Rae's product, which bears very close relation to RFLCT, was shocking for people, to say the least. Many questioned the reasoning behind Rae promoting such a product, when others had already received backlash for doing the same.

JUST VALKY @Valkyrae Esports @esports



What are your thoughts? Addison Rae launched a new skin care mist called Screen Break that protects against blue light and pollution.What are your thoughts? Addison Rae launched a new skin care mist called Screen Break that protects against blue light and pollution. What are your thoughts? 😅 https://t.co/GN7GHjRHxY IM REBRANDING TO JUST VALKY LOL HOW IS THIS REAL?! I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the same company🙃 twitter.com/esports/status… IM REBRANDING TO JUST VALKY LOL HOW IS THIS REAL?! I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the same company🙃 twitter.com/esports/status…

Screen Break even caught the attention of Valkyrae herself, who has been subject to similar criticism as Rae is receiving right now. She made a cheeky joke, nodding to the likeness of their products and names.

Ludwig, a friend of Valkyrae's, also addressed the situation. Citing her business move to be "tone deaf," he pointed out that she allegedly didn't do the "due diligence" of researching anything about blue light products before endorsing the same.

In a video uploaded to his alternative YouTube account, Mogul Mail, Ludwig was quoted as saying the following:

"I don't get how you're that tone deaf and not enough in the sauce to see that we don't f*** with the blue light cream anymore and that's not really the thing to do."

The Internet doesn't hold back when reacting to Addison Rae's Screen Break advertisement

Several content creators were flabbergasted by Rae's product reveal, calling out the TikTok star for promoting the same.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky I desperately want to know if the same shammers who got Valkyrae just decided to repackage their so called proven formula and pass it to Addison Rae... I desperately want to know if the same shammers who got Valkyrae just decided to repackage their so called proven formula and pass it to Addison Rae... https://t.co/0qLqOAGRfG

Kavos @KavosYT



Do these idiot influencers never learn Esports @esports



What are your thoughts? Addison Rae launched a new skin care mist called Screen Break that protects against blue light and pollution.What are your thoughts? Addison Rae launched a new skin care mist called Screen Break that protects against blue light and pollution. What are your thoughts? 😅 https://t.co/GN7GHjRHxY Addison Rae is now taking the Valkyrae route of making a skincare that “protects against blue light”Do these idiot influencers never learn twitter.com/esports/status… Addison Rae is now taking the Valkyrae route of making a skincare that “protects against blue light”Do these idiot influencers never learn twitter.com/esports/status…

Reactions from general members of the online community weren't far behind, slamming her and comparing her to Valkyrae through a series of jokes.

Kyle Davis @TheDaringPastry @esports

You get more blue light from the sun in minutes compared to how much you get from any screens. Your image is being used to sell a scam. @whoisaddison You need to talk to Valkyrae. She & her blue light protecting skin care crap got run into the ground because it is pure snake-oil.You get more blue light from the sun in minutes compared to how much you get from any screens. Your image is being used to sell a scam. @esports @whoisaddison You need to talk to Valkyrae. She & her blue light protecting skin care crap got run into the ground because it is pure snake-oil.You get more blue light from the sun in minutes compared to how much you get from any screens. Your image is being used to sell a scam. https://t.co/OkSUIPLw9L

Pacifist @Pacifist_ideals



Addison, you and your management team are in so much troubleeee. The product is probably good for your skin, I'm no knocking it, besides the fact that the main feature is nothing more than a scare-crow. Blue light doesn't damage your skin. @esports Ah sh*t, here we go againAddison, you and your management team are in so much troubleeee. The product is probably good for your skin, I'm no knocking it, besides the fact that the main feature is nothing more than a scare-crow. Blue light doesn't damage your skin. @esports Ah sh*t, here we go againAddison, you and your management team are in so much troubleeee. The product is probably good for your skin, I'm no knocking it, besides the fact that the main feature is nothing more than a scare-crow. Blue light doesn't damage your skin.

However, a certain percentage of people began to express their frustration, calling out how Rae was allegedly facing less serious backlash and criticism in comparison to Valkyrae when her scandal took off.

Dave @AGuyCalledDave2 @esports Valkyrae gets flamed to the degree she takes a prolonged break from the entire internet, Addison Rae gets promoted. I sure do wonder why the internet hasn't exploded about this yet... @esports Valkyrae gets flamed to the degree she takes a prolonged break from the entire internet, Addison Rae gets promoted. I sure do wonder why the internet hasn't exploded about this yet...

JUST AMIGOPS @otvanddreamsmp @esports how did valky get dragged for this but addison didnt? yall picking and choosing at this point. i dont have anything against addison btw it’s just dumb how ppl canceled valky over this for “scamming” ppl when she was scammed by thr company. i hope u guys know that. @esports how did valky get dragged for this but addison didnt? yall picking and choosing at this point. i dont have anything against addison btw it’s just dumb how ppl canceled valky over this for “scamming” ppl when she was scammed by thr company. i hope u guys know that.

тιηαѕнє ιѕ HERE @nashenoangel @esports They better drag her as much if not more like they did my girl Valkyrae cause what is this.... @esports They better drag her as much if not more like they did my girl Valkyrae cause what is this....

Sadie 🌼🐝 @Sadieleighbee People were absolutely VILE towards Valkyrae over RFLCT and Addison Rae is receiving NONE of that backlash for the Screen Break mist. Make it make sense People were absolutely VILE towards Valkyrae over RFLCT and Addison Rae is receiving NONE of that backlash for the Screen Break mist. Make it make sense 😭

So far, Addison Rae has not made any public comment regarding the backlash she has been receiving or any clarification regarding her product, Screen Break. It remains to be seen whether she will indeed speak up or let the situation cool down.

