AFC Richmond in FIFA 23 - How to play as the Greyhounds, team list, and more

AFC Richmond will be present in FIFA 23, much to the delight of fans worldwide, as Ted Lasso and his greyhounds will be available in several game modes. This is the first time EA Sports has added a fictional side to the game in recent history, but fans won't mind this one instance.

AFC Richmond is a fictional football club, part of the hit series Ted Lasso, that is available worldwide on Apple TV. However, fans will be able to get one step closer to feeling the passions of the club and its players come September 30 once FIFA 23 is released.

Not only has EA Sports added the fictional English club to the official squad list, but players will be able to access it across different game modes.

The club will be a unique challenge for anyone interested as it breaks from the typical mold. While some might not prefer playing as the Greyhounds, it could be fun for many. Let's take a look at who is in the squad and which game modes will allow a player to try out the club.

AFC Richmond will be available in several FIFA 23 modes, along with Ted Lasso

Fans of the series will be excited to know that all the known faces will be present in the game. All the ratings are taken from SOFIFA and might change in the full release. As such, players are advised to wait for the game to come out to get a confirmed idea of the official ratings.

AFC Richmond squad in FIFA 23

Thierry Zoreaux 76

Ash Dixon 76

Isaac McAdoo 80

Jan Maas 77

George Goodman 79

Sam Obisanya 81

Moe Bumbercatch 79

Roy Kent 83

Colin Hughes 76

Jamie Tartt 84

Dani Rojas 82

Tanaka Roberts 78

Dejon Cockburn 75

Richard Montlaur 77

Ozie Kukoc 75

Joe Reynolds 76

Ugo Babatunde 75

Tom O'Brien 75

Emmanuel Winchester 76

There will be different game modes in FIFA 23, allowing instant and long-run enjoyment. Thankfully, AFC Richmond will be present at the kick-off, and players can select the club from the available options.

However, the fun doesn't stop there, and as mentioned above, Ted Lasso will be present as a playable manager. This means that players can choose to add AFC Richmond to the Premier League and have a career-mode save with them.

AFC Richmond starting formation in FIFA 23

SOFIFA has also obtained the club's starting XI and what it will look like when the game is released. It will have a default 4-4-2 formation with Thierry Zoreaux in goal.

Jan Maas and Isaac McAdoo will be the two starting center-backs, with Ash Dixon on the right and George Goodman on the left. Sam Obisanya will be on the right wing, while Colin Hughes will play along the left.

Roy Kent and Moe Bumbercatch will marshal the midfield and have the onus of marshaling the midfield. Jamie Tartt and Dani Rojas will be the two men up front in a two-striker formation. Of course, players will be able to alter the line-up based on their choices.

Career mode will also enable players to modify their squad and bring in new talents to join the team. It will be interesting to see how much transfer budget is allotted to allow them to invest in bringing in fresh recruits.

The starting squad might not be the best, but some nice footballers are a part of it. Fans are already aware of what Ted managed to achieve with the Greyhounds. Come September 30, millions more will have the chance to write their own Ted Lasso story.

