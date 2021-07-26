After Goldeneye 007, a player has recreated the Project IGI duology in Far Cry 5 Arcade

A player has recreated two classic FPS games, Project IGI and IGI 2 Covert Strike, inside the Far Cry 5 Arcade mode using the map editor.

Since Far Cry 3, the series has had an interesting and enjoyable map editor, which has evolved into the Arcade mode in Far Cry 5. The Arcade mode lets players create custom maps using in-game assets and then design missions with objectives.

This freedom of creation has allowed talented fans to create amazing works in the game, including remakes of entire games.

After Goldeneye 007, Project IGI and IGI 2 Covert Strike has been remade in Far Cry 5 Arcade

Previously a user remade entire levels of Goldeneye 007 in Far Cry 5 Arcade. Unfortunately, Ubisoft had to remove it due to a legal dispute. However, Goldeneye 007 isn’t the only game remade using Far Cry 5 Arcade.

Project IGI, developed by Innerloop Studios and published by Eidos Interactive, launched back in 2000. The game received a mixed to positive response and was praised for its level design. The game received the sequel IGI 2: Covert Strike in 2003, published by Codemasters. After that, the franchise went on a hiatus when Innerloop closed in 2003.

While both games had an intriguing level design, they are extremely dated. As such, the Far Cry 5 Arcade remake has made many fans nostalgic.

A player by the name of Gregor has recreated all of the missions from both games. Project IGI had 14 missions and the IGI 2 Covert Strike had 19. Missions can be found in Far Cry 5 Arcade by searching for Project IGI or IGI 2. The list of Missions is as follows,

Project IGI

Trainyard

SAM Base

Military Airbase

GOD

Rader Base

Get Priboi

Border Crossing

Re-Supply

Missile Trainyard

Defend Priboi

Eagle’s Nest I

Eagle’s Nest II

Nuclear Infiltration

Finding The Bomb

IGI 2 Covert Strike

Infiltration

Deep in the Mines

The Weather Station

Bridge Across the Dnestr

Ambush

Production Facility

Border Crossing

Libyan Rendezvous

Prison Escape

Priboi’s Villa

The Airfield

Zaleb’s Stronghold

Showdown at the Docks

Island Assult

Air-Strike

The Ancient Temple

Secret Weapons Lab

Mission Control

The Launch Pad

To clarify, he only remade the missions and not the cutscenes.

Gregor has not only remade the Project IGI duology, but he has also remade several other classic games, including Max Payne, Wolfenstein 3D, Return to Castle Wolfenstein and the first two Far Cry games.

The IGI franchise also has a new game coming up, IGI Origins. Developed by Antimatter Games and published by Toadman Interactive, the game will be released in 2022 and will serve as a spiritual reboot to the franchise.

Edited by Gautham Balaji