The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom took the world by storm at release. Link, the protagonist of the game, is tasked with saving the Princess of Hyrule and freeing the world from the sinister clutches of Ganondorf. As Link makes his way through the lands, he comes across many ingredients and can use them to make elixirs and various fortifying recipes.

Being able to cook and consume food on the fly is a huge bonus in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. However, we decided to ask AI what would happen if Gordon Ramsay became Link's cooking instructor in the game, and the result wasn't something we expected at all.

Gordon Ramsay would have been very disappointed with Link's cooking in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most popular celebrity chefs in the world. Despite being able to cook up some amazing dishes, he's known for his temper and rather creative insults.

Given that Link throws everything into the fire when it comes to cooking food in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, here's what a potential conversation between these two would look like.

"Gordon Ramsay: What are you making there, Link?

Link: …

Gordon Ramsay: Come on, speak up! Don’t be shy!

Link: …

Gordon Ramsay: Fine, let me see. What is this? A mushroom skewer? Are you kidding me?

Link: …

Gordon Ramsay: This is pathetic! You’ve used four different mushrooms that don’t go well together at all! And you’ve burnt them to a crisp! They look like charcoal!

Link: …

Gordon Ramsay: And what is this supposed to be? An elixir? What did you put in it?

Link: …

Gordon Ramsay: Bokoblin horns? Keese wings? Moblin guts? Are you trying to poison yourself?

Link: …

Gordon Ramsay: This is not cooking, this is garbage! You’re wasting precious ingredients that could be used for something edible! You have no idea what you’re doing, do you?

Link: …

Gordon Ramsay: You’re supposed to be the hero of Hyrule, but you can’t even cook a simple meal! How are you going to save the princess if you can’t feed yourself?

Link: …

Gordon Ramsay: You need some serious training, Link. And I’m going to give it to you. Starting from tomorrow, you’re going to learn how to cook properly. And I won’t go easy on you. You’ll have to follow my instructions exactly, or else.

Link: …

Gordon Ramsay: Trust me, Link. It’s for your own good. And for Hyrule’s sake. Now get out of my kitchen and don’t come back until you’re ready to learn.

Link: …"

This conversation is, of course, AI-generated. Still, it captures the essence of how Gordan Ramsay would interact with Link after discovering his atrocious cooking skills in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

If you are struggling to cook in the game, here's a quick rundown of where to find the portable cooking pot and how to use it to cook up a storm before embarking on a new adventure in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

