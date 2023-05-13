How to make a portable cooking pot and cook anywhere in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has an expansive world for you to explore and comprises many intricate gameplay mechanics. You will also face many challenges in traversal and combat that further warrants leveraging all aspects of the game, including cooking. You can cook several meals using static cooking pots or the portable ones in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

These pots are also called Zonai Portable Pots, and you can acquire them from the numerous Zonai Device Dispensers found in the game. Portable pots are handy, especially when you need health or other stat boosts, and no static cooking pot is nearby.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide: Acquiring the portable cooking pot to cook anywhere

The world of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is plush with locations to explore and hidden items to find. However, the game doesn't shy away from pitting you against challenging adversaries liable to impact Link's health. Cooking can serve as a significant lifesaver for you in such instances.

You will need to cook some items to replenish Link's health and gain additional stat boosts, which can be done via the portable cooking pot. You must look for a gigantic pedestal like-structure with a crystal ball on top of it. This structure is referred to as the Zonai Device Dispenser. You can obtain a portable cooking pot from it by spending an item called Zonai Charges.

You can acquire Zonai Charges by beating Construct enemy types in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Alternatively, you can also use Construct Horns at the device dispenser. After obtaining these items, you can drop them in a bowl-like spot in front of the dispenser.

A small cutscene is triggered wherein several orbs emerge out of the device. You will find many items apart from the portable pot. Do note that the number of orbs or items you obtain from this device in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is random.

After acquiring the portable pot, you can access the inventory (by pressing the + button) and navigate to the Zonai Devices tab to locate it. Once it appears before you, pick it up and place it in the desired spot.

It would be best if you made a note of the following conditions associated with it:

The portable pot must be placed on flat terrain.

A single pot can only cook one item. You must use another pot to cook the second recipe.

You cannot regain the pot once it is placed. Therefore, only use it when necessary, especially if only one portable pot is left.

Cooking food using a portable pot is similar to a standard pot. Simply interact with it and select the desired ingredients. Then proceed towards the pot and use the A button to initiate cooking. Feel free to peruse this guide on quickly cooking cold resistance food, highlighting the cooking process in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Apart from cooking, you can also look for special gear like Rubber armor or Climbing gear to gain specific stat boosts. Full stats and resistance will enable you to fend off foes and improve your exploring experience.

