Aielieen1 Twitch ban: Why was the streamer banned from Twitch in November 2022?

Only Fans creator Aielieen1 was recently removed from Twitch after flagrantly live-streaming a s*xually explicit act in front of hundreds of concurrent viewers. The stream was uploaded from her newly created channel. On November 4, she decided to broadcast herself engaging in a lewd act that naturally violated the platform's Terms of Service (ToS).

Though shortlived and presently removed from Twitch, the broadcast garnered a lot of traction. One Reddit user took to the popular live-streaming page r/LivestreamFail to share the link to the then ongoing live stream. The post went on to receive over 1.7K comments and reactions.

Twitch was quick to ban Aielieen1 due to the rogue nature of her content as the platform has strict policies against such graphic acts. According to the platform's official guidelines, users are prohibited from "broadcasting" or "uploading" content that can be considered "p*rnographic" or "s*xually explicit."

Why did Aielieen1 broadcast the s*xually explicit act on the live stream?

Although the exact motive behind Aielieen1's transgressions is unknown, one can infer that she created her account, which was incidentally only a day old, for the sole purpose of broadcasting the p*rnographic content.

Creators usually perform such egregious acts to harvest as many views as possible, so that they can get the launch pad to the success many seek in an already congested and competitive market.

The creator's purpose was in line with such an idea. Her primary focus was not just to perform such acts, but also to promote her other social accounts such as her Only Fans profile.

Aielieen1 has not yet commented on her ban since Twitch is not the only platform she is permanently embargoed from. She was also suspended from Twitter. Clicking on the creator's official Twitter account will read this:

"@Aielieen1's account is temporarily unavailable because it violates the Twitter Media Policy."

She appears to have received similar treatment on YouTube. Upon clicking on the link to her YouTube channel, the website states that the channel is not available, indicating that the creator was either suspended or voluntarily deleted it.

How did the internet react to the live stream?

Although not entirely uncommon, such s*xually vivid acts are seldom found on Twitch. News of the creator quickly hit the internet as it went on to harbor a lot of reactions and memes. Many also took a shot at the inconsistent suspension policy dished out by the platform.

Reddit users had a field day as they went on to express their sarcastic comments:

Not the first individual to show s*xually explicit content on Twitch

While Aielieen1 went completely rogue with her broadcast, she was not the only streamer to have broadcasted such a p*rnographic act. Fellow streamer kimmikka was under the cosh after displaying herself having s*xual intercourse with her partner.

Readers should note that the act, although heavily implied and obvious to the viewers, did not include any nudity at any point in the stream. For those wondering, she was unbanned after a week.

However, considering the directness of Aielieen1's broadcast, Twitch is unlikely to reinstate her to the platform any time soon.

