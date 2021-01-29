Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Gaming Subrata Live: Who has better stats in Free Fire in January 2021?

Over the past few years, content creation and streaming related to Free Fire have sky-rocketed. They have now become viable career options for many players. Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Gaming Subrata, are two prominent Free Fire content creators from India.

At the time of writing, they boast massive subscriber counts of over 19.7 million and 1.88 million, respectively. This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 10405 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 2542 of them, coming down to a win percentage of 24.43%. With 38392 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.88.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 1642 games and has 306 victories for a win rate of 18.63%. In the process, he has 6402 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.79.

The YouTuber has won 77 of the 898 solo matches, having a win ratio of 8.57%. He has registered 2267 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ajay has 552 squad games to his name and has 60 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 10.86%. He has bagged 2017 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.10.

Apart from this, the streamer has played three duo matches and has a single win, leading to a win percentage of 33.33%. He has notched up five frags at a K/D ratio of 2.50.

The content creator has also played ten solo matches and has one victory, making his win rate 10%. He has 19 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Gaming Subrata’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 29796169.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Gaming Subrata has featured in 10814 squad matches and has a win tally of 3565, retaining a win percentage of 32.96%. He has accumulated 30222 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.17.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 1798 duo games and has come out on top on 337 occasions, converting to a win rate of 18.74%. With a K/D ratio of 3.20, he has 4672 frags.

The content creator has also played 1981 solo matches and has 237 Booyahs for a win ratio of 11.96%. He has registered 4936 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.83.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has participated in 208 squad games in the current ranked season and has remained unbeaten in 32 of them, corresponding to a win ratio of 15.38%. He has racked up 487 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.77.

The internet star has played 18 duo matches and has a single first-place finish, translating to a win percentage of 5.55%. He has 23 frags to his name, managing a K/D ratio of 1.35.

Lastly, the YouTuber has contented in 40 solo games and has triumphed in three of them, equating to a win rate of 7.50%. He has collected 106 eliminations and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.86.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai has a finer K/D ratio in the duo and squad modes, while Gaming Subrata has a greater win rate. Coming to the solo mode, the latter is ahead on both fronts.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the duo mode as Ajay has featured in only a few of them. Subrata has a better win rate in the squad mode, while Ajjubhai has a superior K/D ratio, while it is the vice-versa in the solo mode.

