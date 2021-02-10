Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs MBG Rakesh: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai and MBG Rakesh are two prominent figures in the Indian YouTube community. Both are renowned Free Fire content creators and boast a massive subscriber count of 20.5 million and 232k, respectively.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs X-Mania: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

MBG Rakesh’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 113249892.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats in Free Fire

MBG Rakesh has played 6539 squad matches to date and has remained unbeaten in 1268, leading to a win percentage of 19.39%. He has racked up 14208 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.70.

In the duo mode, the streamer has competed in 1727 duo games and has 286 wins, translating to a win rate of 16.56%. With 4104 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.85.

Advertisement

The content creator has also participated in 1258 solo matches and has triumphed in 115, equating to a win ratio of 9.13%. He has garnered 2511 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.20.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats in Free Fire

The YouTuber has contented in 627 squad games in the current ranked season and has 203 wins, converting to a win ratio of 32.37%. He has 1570 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.70.

The internet star has played 127 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 27 of them, corresponding to a win percentage of 21.25%. He has garnered 339 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 3.40.

Lastly, the broadcaster has played 23 solo games and has bettered his foes in two of them, retaining a win rate of 9.45%. He has collected 64 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 3.04.

Advertisement

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats in Free Fire

Ajjubhai has featured in 10558 squad matches and has come out on top on 2582 occasions, coming down to a win percentage of 24.45%. He has accumulated 39054 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.90.

Coming to the duo mode, the internet star has played 1659 games and has bettered his foes in 306 of them for a win rate of 18.42%. He has eliminated 6438 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.76.

The YouTuber has also won 77 of the 898 solo matches he has played, having a win ratio of 8.57%. He has notched 2267 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Ranked stats in Free Fire

In the ongoing ranked season, the streamer has played 704 squad games and has 99 victories, maintaining a win ratio of 14.06%. With 2676 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.42.

The content creator has appeared in 21 duo matches and has a single win, making his win rate 5.19%. In the process, he has bagged 39 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.15.

Total Gaming has played ten solo games and has one Booyah, at a win percentage of 10%. He has eliminated 19 foes for a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. Badge 99: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

Verdict

In the lifetime solo mode, MBG has a better win ratio than Ajjubhai. However, the latter dominates in the squad and duo modes, having a greater win ratio and a K/D ratio.

Advertisement

In the ranked squad mode, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio, though Rakesh has a greater win ratio. As the former has not played many matches in the ranked duo and solo modes this Free Fire season, it will not be justifiable to compare the stats.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.