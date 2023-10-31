Alan Wake 2 boss guide: How to defeat Mulligan and Thornton

Similar to Remedy's earlier games, Alan Wake 2 has a good number of boss battles. However, the studio's most recent release is a survival horror game with more difficult boss encounters than previous releases. These encounters are absent from Alan's chapters, but you will have to battle these monstrosities as the game's second protagonist, an FBI agent named Saga Anderson.

While she looks into the strange ritualistic killings in the Bright Falls area, Saga encounters numerous adversaries. A few of these add to the game's horror element by being supernatural and genuinely frightening to look at. In one of the campaign's chapters, she engages in a survival struggle with Mulligan and Thornton, two cult members.

This guide will review a few pointers to help you take down these two cultists in Alan Wake 2.

How to beat Mulligan and Thornton in Alan Wake 2

Watery and Coffee World are two places Saga will visit in her chapters. Here's where you have to confront these two. This is a brutal fight because you have to fight them in complete darkness, and one of them will take shots at you from higher ground.

The pitch-black environment makes it quite difficult to see (Image via Remedy)

In the third chapter's climax, she will be entrusted with obtaining a certain object from the two cultists, but you have to fight your way through them to get this back. You must use everything you have, including weapons and charms, to take Thornton and Mulligan out. Let's discuss some strategies to help you succeed in this boss battle in Alan Wake 2.

Before you enter the Overlap loop, prepare yourself in the Break Rooms. It's a good idea to equip the Coffee Mug charm, which will give you one extra chance if you die.

While heading to fight, you will encounter a few smaller mobs. Headshot them to conserve your ammo.

Now, after you are ready, start the loop. This boss battle will occur in two stages.

In the first stage, you need to focus and destroy the distortions in the environment called pieces of darkness. Look around the environment for white orbs, and use your flashlight to destroy them.

One of the cultists will shoot you from a higher ground, and the other will chase you. Dodge their attacks, but do not use your precious ammunition on them. They will keep coming back until you have destroyed all of the white orbs.

Once you have cleared the first phase, you can focus on shooting the two and killing them.

Dodging is an important mechanic in this fight. The two will use the darkness to lurk and can catch you off guard when you are healing.

Both die after sustaining a few shots from your crossbow and shotguns.

Once you have killed the two cult members, you can retrieve the item and continue your journey in Alan Wake 2. This concludes the guide to one of the boss battles in Remedy's latest launch.

