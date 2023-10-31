Alan Wake 2 collectibles guide: All charm locations

The charms in Alan Wake 2 are essentially the perk-based upgrades that you can equip on Saga or Alan to give them certain gameplay advantages. You can completely alter how you approach combat scenarios in the game using different charm combinations. The charms in Alan Wake 2 work pretty much like the upgrade slabs in Control.

However, instead of being random item drops, the charms are available in a finite amount in Remedy's latest title, without any randomized element to them. As you progress through the main story, you can collect a specific number of charms, each having perks that are exclusive to them.

While there are many charms available in the game, finding them isn't as easy as it might initially seem since some of the late-game ones are hidden behind other collectibles and puzzles. That said, here's a comprehensive guide on all the charm locations in Alan Wake 2.

All charm locations in Alan Wake 2

There are a total of 18 charms for you to find in Alan Wake 2. While most of these charms are optional, some are automatic unlocks and rewards after completing specific chapters.

Getting all the charms is also necessary to get the Platinum trophy for the game. Finding and unlocking all the charms rewards you with the Rustic Charm trophy.

It should be noted that the charms are only found in Saga Anderson's story and are not part of Alan's story sections. Here's a list of all the charms with their locations in Alan Wake 2:

Logan's Charm: Automatic unlock upon starting Saga's story.

Hammer Charm: Found in Return 2 after completing the Nursery Rhyme puzzle at the campsite near Crow's Foot Hills bridge.

Coffee Mug Charm: In Return 2, solve the Witchfinder's Station puzzle to get this charm.

Kalevala Knight's Charm: Solve the puzzle at the Private Cabin and then head down to the Streamside to find the charm near a small pool of water.

Coffee Mug Charm 2: Complete the puzzle on the Ridge in Return 3 to find this charm near the moose statue.

Deer Charm: Can be found near the Radio Tower after completing the small puzzle in the area.

Coffee World Token Charm: Complete the puzzle on the Wharf after the flooding has cleared. This will allow you to grab the charm near the Fish Cleaning station.

Lighthouse Charm: You can find this charm near the beach after completing the short puzzle at the Lighthouse to the north.

Mr. Drippy Charm: You can get this charm after completing the Nursery Rhyme puzzle on the Wharf of Latte Lagoon in Coffee World.

FBC Charm: Can be found inside the Ranger Cabin after completing the puzzle in the area.

Coffee Mug Charm 3: Can be found in the building behind Suomi Hall, which you can unlock with your Screwdriver.

Lantern Charm: Can be found near the Breaker Room after solving the puzzle on the hill north of the area.

Coffee Mug Charm 4: Can be found in the Ranger Station after solving the "Child Doll on the House and the Monster Doll on the Sweet/Candy" Nursery Rhyme puzzle.

Valhalla Nursing Home Charm: Can be found on the beach, north of the Ranger Station.

Anchor Charm: Can be found on the beach in Return 5 after solving the puzzle on the Wharf of the boatyard.

Deerfest Charm: Can be found in Watery, within the locked trailer in the Trailer Park.

Coffee Mug Charm 5: Can be found in the Rental Cabin north of the Cauldron Lake.

Mayor Setter Charm: Can be found after petting Mayor Settor in the Sheriff's Office before leaving for Watery.

If you've missed collecting some charms earlier in the game, don't worry, as you can still obtain them later on. However, some of the charms are missable, especially the ones that can be found in the Forest before you leave for Watery. So, if you're looking to grab all the charms and collectibles in Alan Wake 2, thoroughly exploring the game's areas is highly recommended.