Alan Wake 2 guide: How to use the Shortcut Key?

Alan Wake 2 offers an exhilarating campaign with a wide array of challenging missions. The game introduces two protagonists: renowned writer Alan Wake and newly introduced Saga Anderson. While the narrative intertwines their stories, there is a clear divergence in their respective objectives and gameplay styles. Alan Wake, the trapped writer, embarks on a mission within the eerie Dark Place. Conversely, when assuming the role of Saga Anderson, players engage in investigative tasks within the Bright Falls region to uncover a series of ritualistic murders.

The investigative activities kick off right from the beginning of the chapter, with your initial goal being to locate a Shortcut Key. Acquiring key items in Alan Wake 2 is of utmost importance, as they play a vital role in advancing the campaign and unlocking gates and containers that house valuable health-related essentials, ammunition, and more.

Where to find the Shortcut Key in Alan Wake 2

Cauldron Lake area in Alan Wake 2 (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

While venturing through the Cauldron Lake area in Alan Wake 2 as Saga, you'll encounter a sealed gate within the forest vicinity close to the parking lot. To advance through the prologue segment, you'll need the Shortcut Key.

Your first task is to fulfill all the necessary objectives during the investigative phase. Subsequently, you must rendezvous with Deputy Thornton, who will be stationed at the crime scene. After engaging with Deputy Thornton, he will furnish you with the Shortcut Key.

How to use the Shortcut Key in Alan Wake 2

The officer will give you the shortcut key (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

With the key in your possession, head east until you encounter a closed gate. Interact with the gate and select the shortcut key from your list of quest items. Proceed down the winding path, making your way past the FBC mobile command center.

You'll eventually reach the first gate from the opposite side, allowing you to open it. This action will grant you a permanent shortcut, facilitating quicker travel between the parking lot, the murder site, and other locations within this section of the Cauldron Lake map during future visits.

By following this method, you'll obtain the Shortcut key and employ it by simply choosing it from your inventory. As you engage in the Saga Anderson campaign, you'll gain additional items that will aid your progress.

Moreover, you'll also receive lunch boxes, which double as in-game merchandise for Alex Casey films, showcasing cinematic adaptations of characters from Alan's literary works. Inside these lunch boxes lie mysterious messages intended for Saga Anderson. Most importantly, they hold Manuscript Fragments, which are essential for improving your weaponry.