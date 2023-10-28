Alan Wake 2 guide: Where to find the screwdriver

Alan Wake 2 delivers an enthralling storyline intertwined with inventive gameplay features. The game introduces two playable characters, Alan Wake and FBI agent Saag Anderson, each with a distinct campaign and gameplay approach. To advance through the narrative and obtain exclusive items, you must fulfill particular prerequisites by collecting specific key items spread throughout the game world.

An example of an item you might find yourself looking for in Alan Wake 2 is the screwdriver. You can acquire this item as you progress through the campaign. Locating essential items in Alan Wake 2 can be quite challenging, especially when the world is infested with a dark presence and formidable entities. However, by keeping some helpful tips and tricks in mind, you can successfully navigate and conquer these challenges.

Screwdriver location in Alan Wake 2

Coffee World in Alan Wake 2 (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

You can obtain the screwdriver right at the outset of the Return 3 Local Girl mission within the main campaign while assuming the role of Saga Anderson. As you progress through the mission and reach the Watery region, there's a spot known as Coffee World, where you will find the screwdriver. To be more precise, this valuable item is situated inside a control box situated within the Percolator ride.

As you advance through the campaign, your journey will eventually lead you to the park. Upon arriving at this location, you must engage in a conversation with a pair of NPCs known as the Koskelas brothers. Seek them out by the flooded bridge located in the western part of the town. This interaction will grant you access to an alternative route.

This new path winds its way through the forest and hills, ultimately guiding you to the park. Exercise caution while exploring the woods, as you may encounter menacing enemies along the way.

Percolator ride in Alan Wake 2 (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Upon arrival at Coffee World, proceed to the Gift Shop. This is a straightforward task that aligns with your campaign objective. Once you arrive at the Gift Shop, you'll encounter a locked door with a note explaining that the screwdriver was last used to repair the Percolator ride.

The eastern part of the park is marked on the map (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Your next objective is to head to the eastern part of the park, where the Percolator is located. Enter the ride, and a battle against two adversaries will commence. Eliminate them, and you will discover the screwdriver on a control panel situated at the rear of the ride.

After acquiring the item, you'll gain the ability to unlock the sealed doors. Next, retrace your steps to Cauldron Lake and Bright Falls, where you can use the it to access previously inaccessible gates and containers.

In Alan Wake 2, you can also venture through the game's environment to uncover various valuable items, including lunch boxes. These lunch boxes play a crucial role in enhancing your weapons, but this upgrade process is exclusive to Saga Anderson's campaign.