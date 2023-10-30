Alan Wake 2: Where to find the Doorknob to get the Hinting Rifle?

The Hunting Rifle is one of the most powerful weapons that you will be able to get your hands on in Alan Wake 2. However, it’s tucked away in the workshop, and to reach it, you will need a doorknob to the room. Finding the workshop doorknob is a bit complicated. Those playing the game blind will be required to explore every area of the Wellness Center in order to get their hands on it.

However, the efforts will be worth the rewards, as the Hunting Rifle is one of the most powerful weapons that you will find in the game. It is capable of one-shotting most enemies. You will have a significantly easier time when dealing with the Taken.

Today’s Alan Wake 2 guide will, therefore, go over some of the things that you will need to do in order to get your hands on the workshop doorknob and get access to the Hunting Rifle in the Wellness Center.

Where to find the Wellness Center workshop doorknob in Alan Wake 2?

To be able to get the Doorknob to the workshop, you will first need to solve the Wellness Center computer puzzle in Alan Wake 2. The password is 170823. After inputting it, you will be able to make your way deep into the area as you follow Tor.

You will eventually find the workshop that holds the Hunting Rifle, but you will first need the doorknob in order to reach it.

To find the knob, you will need to,

Make your way to the reception, where the doorknob is placed inside one of the boxes. To reach there, you will need to make your way North from the entrance lobby and then make your way right and then through the lounge. This will take you behind the reception.

The hints for this puzzle are there in the security room, which contains the following poem: I meet you at the greet/ Inside a bright glassy cage/ Where pretty flowers bloom.

The poem is hinting at the reception. So make your way there and encounter a small room with windows all around it. You will find a lot of houseplants there as well that match the poem's description.

In the reception, you will need to find the desk and look under it for a box. After interacting with it, you will be able to find the doorknob for the workshop.

How to get the hunting Rifle in Alan Wake 2

Once you have the doorknob, you will need to bring it back to the workshop door and then interact with it to put it in place. After making your way in, you will find the Hunting Rifle inside the gun cabinet. Interacting with it will add it to your inventory.