Alchemy Precious Metals quest guide: How to obtain lead ore in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

With Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands set to have its official release today, Borderlands fans are quite excited to see what Gearbox Software has done with the upcoming spinoff to the series.

With the amount of success that the Borderlands 2 DLC (which later became a standalone game) Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragonskeep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure had, there are a lot of expectations riding on the new title.

Judging from all the reviews and scores, it seems that Gearbox did not disappoint, and they were able to aptly deliver on a vast and expansive RPG experience.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands comes with a plethora of side quests and NPC missions, and while some of these quests are easy to complete, there are a few that will make new players scratch their heads trying to figure out what to do next.

The Alchemy Precious Metals quest is one such, as it asks players to collect 10 lead ores scattered all over the world map. The task might feel a bit daunting to many, and hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help players out with the mission.

Completing the Alchemy Precious Metals quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

As mentioned, the quest will ask the player to travel across the map and harvest 10 lead ores in order to complete the mission. The Alchemy Precious Metals quest does not provide many hints when it comes to informing the players as to how they can go about harvesting the ore in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Hence, to complete the Alchemy Precious Metals quest in the RPG, players will be required to:

Harvest the lead ore itself, which one will be able to do very easily by meleeing glowing red ore deposits which are scattered across the world map. There is honestly not much to the process, and all fans will need to do is walk up to an ore deposit, bring up their melee weapon, and smack it with it, and they will automatically obtain one piece of lead ore for their efforts. After getting their hands on a total of 10, they will be able to complete the mission.

Identifying lead ore deposits is the second step in effectively completing the mission, and once players are familiar with what they need to look for in the open world, it will be rather hard to miss, as they will automatically start meleeing these red rock deposits everytime they come across one.

Players will not need to look to far to get their hands on the ore in Tiny TIna’s Wonderlands, and by just following the main missions, and some of the major quest paths, they will passively come across them. These might even lead to more NPC encounters.

After players get their hands on 10 pieces of lead ore, they will be able to complete the mission by just going back to the questgiver. Missions like these provide a ton of loot and resources, and it’s often wise to invest some time in completing side content before moving onto the main story missions.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is scheduled to have its official release today, and players will be able to boot the game at the following times:

For Consoles:

9:00 PM PDT (March 24)

12:00 AM EDT

12:00 AM GMT

12:00 AM AET

12:00 AM NZDT

For PC:

4:00 PM PDT (March 24)

7:00 PM EDT (March 24)

11:00 PM GMT (March 24)

10:00 AM AET

12:00 PM NZDT

Additionally, the preload option for the game is also live, so players who have already pre-purchased the game will be able to download and install it right now across all the platforms.

