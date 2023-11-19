Alchemy Stars free codes how to redeem (November 2023)

Alchemy Stars, developed by Tourdog Studio, was published by Level Infinite on June 17, 2021, for Android and iOS devices. It features several currencies and resources to upgrade, ascend, or obtain new heroes. The RPG gacha game offers various stages to farm multiple resources, such as Nightium, Lumamber, Lumocrystal, and more, that can be purchased with real money at the in-app store.

However, those who do not prefer doing that have an alternative in redeem codes. The free rewards mainly help F2P players reduce the grinding time and upgrade their characters sooner. This article lists all Alchemy Stars codes active in November 2023 and the steps to redeem them.

All Alchemy Stars codes to get freebies in November 2023

Tourdog Studios fork out codes on major updates and events if the title hits a set milestone. You can find them on the title’s official X (formerly Twitter) account when they are released. The codes differ for Global and Japanese servers.

Here are all active Alchemy Stars codes you can use to get freebies on each server:

Global Servers:

AS2NDANNIVERSARY

AS2YEARSPECIALGIFT

AS2YEARVALUABLEGIFT

AS2YEARMYSTRIOUSGIFT

ANNIVERSARY1215

ASLIVE1215

askranniversary12

ALCHEMYSTARS

ASGACHA2022

ASLIVE1214

Japan Server:

ASGamer1215

Alchemyfanart

Alchemycosplay

alchemyweek2

alchemyweek3

It is worth noting that the above-listed codes remain valid only for a few days, so it is advised to redeem them as soon as possible. Moreover, you must use them in the same format provided by the developers at Tourdog Studio to claim the rewards successfully.

Method to redeem Alchemy Stars codes

Click the 'Redeem Now' button and get all freebies. (Image via Tourdog Studio)

Tourdog Studios has provided a convenient, in-game method to redeem the codes. Follow the steps listed below to extract free rewards from the developer offerings in this mobile gacha title:

Launch the game on your mobile device.

You must first complete the tutorial if you are a new player to unlock all features.

After completion, search for the Notices icon on the left side of the main screen and tap on it.

Enter the Code Redeeming center and click on the Redeem Now button.

Select your server, Copy/paste the codes from the above list into the box, and click the Redeem button to get freebies.

Expired Alchemy Stars codes for November 2023

With the arrival of new codes, many old ones don't work in the game anymore. Here are some of the popular codes of this mobile RPG title that have expired and no longer offer free items in November 2023:

AS1V18TH7478

BIRTHDAYCON

FGS9WFHG

FGW1J30S

FGT6VWQ3

by1snomdt

FGX4EJDY

FGV6EP4O

2U19Q0AD

GG06699Q

ANNIVERSARY0602

ASSK14TH975

ASTH2022VD

ASTH2022CNY

ASTH2022

Lighttower1

queen1

northland0

grace0

Asyouwish

lumopolis1202

Stone Forces

Alter Blade

Hired Gunner

alchemystarsbr01

alchemystarslatam01

alchemystarslatam001

alchemystarslatam002

alchemystarslatam003

The Divine

ocean

manticore brooch

whiplash

sunshine

The Divine

Scarlet Lette

bonacie

sanguine crystal

TirHotel100

alchemystars

oddjobs

Sakaeblade

dawnflower

summer

istvan

theseed

That concludes the guide on Alchemy Stars codes and steps to redeem them.