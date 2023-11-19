Alchemy Stars free codes how to redeem (November 2023)

Alchemy Stars, developed by Tourdog Studio, was published by Level Infinite on June 17, 2021, for Android and iOS devices. It features several currencies and resources to upgrade, ascend, or obtain new heroes. The RPG gacha game offers various stages to farm multiple resources, such as Nightium, Lumamber, Lumocrystal, and more, that can be purchased with real money at the in-app store.
However, those who do not prefer doing that have an alternative in redeem codes. The free rewards mainly help F2P players reduce the grinding time and upgrade their characters sooner. This article lists all Alchemy Stars codes active in November 2023 and the steps to redeem them.
All Alchemy Stars codes to get freebies in November 2023
Tourdog Studios fork out codes on major updates and events if the title hits a set milestone. You can find them on the title’s official X (formerly Twitter) account when they are released. The codes differ for Global and Japanese servers.
Here are all active Alchemy Stars codes you can use to get freebies on each server:
Global Servers:
- AS2NDANNIVERSARY
- AS2YEARSPECIALGIFT
- AS2YEARVALUABLEGIFT
- AS2YEARMYSTRIOUSGIFT
- ANNIVERSARY1215
- ASLIVE1215
- askranniversary12
- ALCHEMYSTARS
- ASGACHA2022
- ASLIVE1214
Japan Server:
- ASGamer1215
- Alchemyfanart
- Alchemycosplay
- alchemyweek2
- alchemyweek3
It is worth noting that the above-listed codes remain valid only for a few days, so it is advised to redeem them as soon as possible. Moreover, you must use them in the same format provided by the developers at Tourdog Studio to claim the rewards successfully.
Method to redeem Alchemy Stars codes
Tourdog Studios has provided a convenient, in-game method to redeem the codes. Follow the steps listed below to extract free rewards from the developer offerings in this mobile gacha title:
- Launch the game on your mobile device.
- You must first complete the tutorial if you are a new player to unlock all features.
- After completion, search for the Notices icon on the left side of the main screen and tap on it.
- Enter the Code Redeeming center and click on the Redeem Now button.
- Select your server, Copy/paste the codes from the above list into the box, and click the Redeem button to get freebies.
Expired Alchemy Stars codes for November 2023
With the arrival of new codes, many old ones don't work in the game anymore. Here are some of the popular codes of this mobile RPG title that have expired and no longer offer free items in November 2023:
- AS1V18TH7478
- BIRTHDAYCON
- FGS9WFHG
- FGW1J30S
- FGT6VWQ3
- by1snomdt
- FGX4EJDY
- FGV6EP4O
- 2U19Q0AD
- GG06699Q
- ANNIVERSARY0602
- ASSK14TH975
- ASTH2022VD
- ASTH2022CNY
- ASTH2022
- Lighttower1
- queen1
- northland0
- grace0
- Asyouwish
- lumopolis1202
- Stone Forces
- Alter Blade
- Hired Gunner
- alchemystarsbr01
- alchemystarslatam01
- alchemystarslatam001
- alchemystarslatam002
- alchemystarslatam003
- The Divine
- ocean
- manticore brooch
- whiplash
- sunshine
- The Divine
- Scarlet Lette
- bonacie
- sanguine crystal
- TirHotel100
- alchemystars
- oddjobs
- Sakaeblade
- dawnflower
- summer
- istvan
- theseed
That concludes the guide on Alchemy Stars codes and steps to redeem them. Follow Sportskeeda for more such codes that reward free items in such gacha games and stay updated on the gaming world.