Alejandro Garnacho FIFA 23 - Is Manchester United's 'generational talent' present in the game?

Alejandro Garnacho has the time of his life, and FIFA 23 will allow players to play as the next big thing for Manchester United. The Argentine teenager became the youngest player to score an assist in the Manchester derby. Yesterday was just one of the many bright sparks the attacker has already shown in the limited number of opportunities he has received.

EA Sports has always focussed on replicating real life in the virtual world, and several young talents are present in the game. Nevertheless, some footballers can be missing from the database for various reasons. Moreover, some show different skill levels in the game even when they're present.

Thankfully, FIFA 23 players won't have to suffer from any such issues as far as Garnacho is concerned. The Argentine teenager is present in the game, and his current abilities reflect his talent. However, his presence is limited, as players will only find his card in some game modes.

Alejandro Garnacho has made big strides in real life, and FIFA 23 players can enjoy a slice of it in career mode

FIFA 23 can be broadly divided into two broad game modes - offline and online. The lion's share of the latter is the Ultimate Team mode, which essentially allows players to make custom squads of their own.

Players won't be able to find Garnacho in the Ultimate Team squad due to his non-addition card at release. Unfortunately, EA Sports no longer makes mid-season updates to the game mode, which locks the Argentinian out of the game.

There's always a chance he could debut with a special card. However, as of writing, Ultimate Team players will have to look elsewhere if they want to play as the Argentinian. Thankfully, they will only have to look so far to enjoy his pace and trickery in the attacking third.

Career mode is the go-to option for many who prefer to enjoy offline action. Players can choose a club of their liking and take them to newfound glories, and Manchester United is one of the more popular choices.

The English giants have fallen off their high standards in real life but boast an excellent squad. Hence, it becomes a good choice for many FIFA 23 players who like sleeping giant challenges.

Players will find Alejandro Garnacho present in Manchester United's squad when they start with them in career mode. As of writing, his overall will be 65, which can grow massively when appropriately trained. The final will vary across saves due to FIFA 23's dynamic potential system. Nevertheless, he will improve significantly when players can afford game time and chances.

Game modes like exhibition matches and friendlies can also see Garnacho waltzing along the left side of the pitch. Once the live ratings are on, FIFA 23 players can also avail themselves of any upgrades to Garnacho's form and ratings. This can be turned on from the team selection menu. Hence, it's the Ultimate Team mode where the Argentine is missing, which could change with a future promo.

