Is the FIFA 23 Centurions Special Pack worth buying in Ultimate Team?

The Centurions Special pack in FIFA 23 was released with the second team from the ongoing promo, making it one of the three limited-time offerings in the in-game store. These packs differ from the standard ones in terms of cost and potential rewards.

Naturally, it makes these packs much more attractive for players since they often contain unique cards. There's also the fact that these packs can only be opened once per account, irrespective of the amount of coins players have. However, things are more complex than some might think.

While the quantity and quality of rewards from the likes of the Centurions Special pack are better than usual, they also cost more. Given the vital FUT coins in FIFA 23, players must make rational decisions about spending resources.

The Centurions Special pack should have included special FIFA 23 cards to make it a much more worthwhile investment

The value of any FIFA 23 Ultimate Team pack is judged based on three main factors:

The total number of rewards and their nature.

The odds of each type of reward can be obtained from the said pack.

The cost of the said pack in terms of the amount of FUT coins.

FIFA 23 News @FUT23News NEW - Centurions Special Pack coming!



Contains:

- 1x guaranteed 87+

- 100x rare golds



Price predictions?

#FIFA23 NEW - Centurions Special Pack coming!Contains:- 1x guaranteed 87+- 100x rare goldsPrice predictions? 🚨 NEW - Centurions Special Pack coming! Contains:- 1x guaranteed 87+ - 100x rare golds Price predictions? #FIFA23

It's worth noting that the final rewards of the Centurions Special pack depend entirely on luck. There's no pre-determined way of knowing what players will get, and every item from it will be untradeable. So, players will either have to use the rewards directly in their Ultimate Team squads, or they can use them as fodder in SBCs.

Every Centurions Special pack will reward FIFA 23 players with 100 new cards, all of which are Rare Gold cards. Out of that, at least one card will have an overall of 87. Let's take a look at the possible odds of all the potential rewards that can be obtained:

Gold 75+ player - 100%

Gold 82+ player - 100%

Gold 90+ player - 20%

Team of the Week player - 85%

FUT Centurions player - 41%

Unlike some previous special packs, the probabilities for special items from the Centurions Special pack are higher. Although eligible promos are far more limited, they cover ongoing ones. This makes it an exciting pack for those who want to add a FUT Centurions card to their Ultimate Team Squad.

The odds from the pack are arguably at their highest, standing at 41%. While that's not a set guarantee by any means, it's far better than some other special packs have had in the past. Moreover, the chances of getting a TOTW item are much higher than the more common packs.

TOTW items typically have a higher base cost even when a player quick-sells them in FIFA 23. Their demand has also gone up lately, with many SBCs requiring at least one of them for completion. Getting a TOTW item with a high overall could be well worth the total amount of coins a player might need.

FIFA 23 News @FUT23News



Sending (follow for DM) Who wants to open this new pack?Sending #FIFA23 points for it to some people that like & retweet this(follow for DM) Who wants to open this new pack?Sending #FIFA23 points for it to some people that like & retweet this 📩 (follow for DM) https://t.co/1LcLQ0piCG

Speaking of coins, the Centurions Special pack costs about 300,000 FUT coins, making it the second-most expensive option in the game. The cost element makes it much less worthy than the pack's reward potential.

The special pack is perfect for adding plenty of fodder before all the unique content comes up over the next few weeks. However, much of the fodder can be had for way less when bought separately from the market. Hence, it's best to skip the said pack unless a FIFA 23 has plenty of disposable coins.

Poll : 0 votes